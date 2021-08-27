Data Center Containment Solution Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2030

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Data Center Containment Solution Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2019, and key prospects over the forecast period 2021 to 2031. The insights and analytics on the global data center containment solution Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Data Center Containment Solution Market Insights by Containment Type

Among the data center containment type segments, the cold aisle containment type is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period. Cold aisle containment solutions offer greater ability to control supply air to match server airflow, which makes them the preferable choice for customers. Moreover, cold aisle containment solutions do not require additional architecture to contain exhaust air, and are easier to implement, which also makes them cost-effective. This will allow it to be a significant segment among the containment types, and will aid it in maintaining its dominance over the forecast period.

On the other hand, hot aisle containment solutions have the capability of maintaining higher temperatures and are more effective. Moreover, these containment solutions are widely used in the IT industry, which seek to reduce energy costs. On account of these facts, the hot aisle containment type will account for 37% of the aisle containment market share in 2020.

The global Data Center Containment Solution Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

