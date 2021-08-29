Exploration Or Extraction Of Natural Gas And Oil Are Responsible For Futuristic Growth Of Drill Collar Market

Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” has used a versatile approach to focus attention on the historical evolution, Demand and Sales of Drill Collar Market. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of current Drill Collar key trends, major growth avenues in the estimation year, and key prospects for the forecast period of 2018-2027.

Introduction

Drill collar are thick-walled pieces machined from solid steel bars, usually plain carbon steel. Drill collar possess various advantages which include compressive loads, hole size integrity, BHA stiffness to maintain hole straightness etc. The primary function of the drill collar is to apply the weight on the bit. Drill collars are generally produced from modified steel and are supplied in the form of rolled surface finish.

Rising shale gas exploration activities in the United States is one of the crucial factor to support the demand for drill collar over the near future. Further, increasing energy demand, redevelopment of maturing oilfield wells and rising need to maximize production are pushing the growth of drill collar market.

Highlights And Projections of the Study Drill Collar Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the Study Drill Collar dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast of Study Drill Collar size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and Market trends of Study Drill Collar competitive analysis of Study Drill Collar

Strategies adopted by the Study Drill Collar players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on market size of Study Drill Collar

The research report analyzes Study Drill Collar demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Study Drill Collar And how they can increase their market share

Report delivers market breakdown and its revenue, consumption, production analysis and projections by categorizing it depending on parameters such as type, application/end-user, and region.

This research report delivers the analysis and prognosis of revenue, production, price, Study Drill Collar share and growth trend for different products.

Global Drill Collar Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players involved in the global drill collar market include Schlumberger Limited, SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG, Halliburton Company, National Oilwell Varco, Weatherford International, Workstrings International, Stabil Drill, ACE O.C.T.G. Ltd., Drilling Tools International, Inc., American Oilfield Tools, Superior Drillpipe Manufacturing, Aliron Tool Research, and others.

Key manufacturers involved in the manufacturing of drill collar have announced the divestment of their drilling products business. For instance, recently, Vallourec has announced that it has received offer for the purchase of its drilling products business, for a total amount of US$ 63 Million.

The global drill collar market is expected to be partially fragmented in the nature. Global players are expected to account for significant share in the overall market.

Global Drill Collar Market: Segmentation

The global drill collar market can be segmented on the basis of design, material type and application

On the basis of material type, the global drill collar market can be segmented into

Standard Steel Drill Collar

Non-magnetic Drill Collar

On the basis of design, the global drill collar market can be segmented into

Spiral

Slick

Flex

Pony

On the basis of application, the global drill collar market can be segmented into

Oil Exploration

Gas Exploration

Global Drill Collar Market: Dynamics

Demand for the drill collar is primarily driven by the rising drilling related activities across the globe that may be for exploration or extraction of natural gas and oil. Further, increasing investments in the deep water reserve, which will be a key resource with enormous potential, to assist the demand for drill collar in the near future. Rising natural gas production has allowed the increased usage of natural gas in the industrial sector as well for the production of electricity, and natural gas exports are also expanding at a rapid pace. The aforementioned factors are assisting the demand for drill collar.

Development of reliable, safe and efficient drilling products that are cost-effective throughout its cycle is found to be one of the key challenges in the global drill collar market.

Prominent manufacturers involved in the drill collar market are focussing on development of high quality (modified steel based) product to assist the end-users across the globe. Some of the drill collar manufacturers have recently announced their divestment from their drilling products business

Global Drill Collar Market: Regional Outlook

Global Drill Collar Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, North America is expected to dominate the global drill collar market over the forecast years owing to the increasing oil & natural gas exploration & drilling activities across the U.S. and Canada. Consumption of natural gas in the United States is expected to rise in the coming years.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), overall natural gas consumption in U.S. averaged at 75.1 billion cubic feet/day in 2016 and is expected to increase by 0.3 Bcf/d (0.4%) in 2017 and 1.5 Bcf/d (2.0%) in 2018. North America is expected to be followed by Middle East & Africa in the global drill collar market over the near future.

Latin America in the global drill collar market is anticipated to grow at moderate pace over the forecast years. Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to account for small share in the overall market and is anticipated to grow at slow rate over the near future.

