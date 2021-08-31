Cocoa Extract Market Is Gaining Increasing Demand With Expansion Of Premium Chocolate Products

Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” has used a versatile approach to focus attention on the historical evolution, Demand and Sales of Cocoa Extract Market. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of current Cocoa Extract key trends, major growth avenues in the estimation year, and key prospects for the forecast period of 2018 to 2028

Cocoa Extract market drivers and constraints, threats and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects review are addressed in the Cocoa Extract market survey report

Market Overview

Cocoa extract, predominantly used in chocolate formulations, provides several health benefits such as better blood flow, improved insulin sensitivity, and antioxidant effects. With increasing demand for food products of high nutritional profile on the account of growing prevalence of lifestyles diseases such as obesity and diabetes, the cocoa extract market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future.

The cocoa extract is gaining increasing demand with expansion of specialty or premium chocolate products. Consumers are seeking higher quality and higher cocoa content in chocolates which is likely to accelerate the growth of cocoa extract market.

Global Cocoa Extract Market: Segmentation

The cocoa extract market is segmented on the basis of product form, nature and end use.

On the basis of product form, the cocoa extract market is segmented as-

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of nature, the cocoa extract market is segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the cocoa extract market is segmented as-

Food & beverage industry

Compounds

Bakery

Confectionery

Breakfast cereals

Dairy

Functional food & beverages

Infant Formula

Dietary supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical Industry

Global Cocoa extract Market: Key Developments & Takeaways

Product launches have dominated the cocoa extract market as there has been increasing focus on the antioxidant and nutrition rich profile of the cocoa extract which is being supported by new scientific research publications.

In May 2018, the company Prova launched a new range of cocoa extract and flavors. This variety of cocoa extract claim to be eight times stronger than cocoa powder and also have longer shelf life stability.

In 2017, the company Mars, Incorporated, which is a manufacturer of chocolate products and supplements, expanded the distribution of its cocoa extract based health supplements, available under the brand of CocoVia in U.K.

Opportunities for Cocoa Extract Market Participants

The Asia Pacific chocolate market growth is forecasted to outstrip its cocoa supply. Hence, manufacturers have tremendous opportunity to expand offerings of cocoa extract portfolio in this region.

Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income of the consumers has led to increased consumption of chocolate which exhibits clear growth potential for the cocoa extract market in this region.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Cocoa Extract Market are:

Some of the key players operating in the global cocoa extract market are Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation, John Aromas, Phytoextract Pvt. Ltd, ETChem, Merck KGaA, CPC Ingredients, Tharakan and Company, PROVA SAS, Van Aroma, Indo-World, Haldin, Kerry Inc., The Green Labs and Cyvex Nutrition, Inc. amongst others.

