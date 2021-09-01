Archive Oxford Provides Ole Miss Student Apartments

2021-09-01

Oxford, Mississippi, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Archive Oxford is pleased to announce they provide furnished student apartments for individuals attending nearby Ole Miss. The comfortable apartments give students the independence they want with easy access to campus for classes and other activities.

At Archive Oxford, students can choose their ideal floor plan, including one, two, and four-bedroom apartment options. They’re the perfect opportunity for students who wish to live alone or want to share an apartment with their friends. The apartment complex also offers a roommate matching program for those who need help finding roommates. In addition to furnishings, rent includes Wi-Fi Internet access, water and sewer, trash disposal, in-unit laundry, and access to community amenities.

Archive Oxford strives to create a fun, comfortable environment for student residents. The apartment complex features a beach-entry resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, a poolside tanning ledge with an outdoor TV, a luxury clubhouse for social gatherings and games, a yoga and pilates studio, a fitness and cardio center, and more. Social events occur throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the Ole Miss student apartments can find out more by visiting the Archive Oxford website or by calling 1-662-638-8000.

About Archive Oxford: Archive Oxford is an off-campus student housing complex open to students attending Ole Miss. Students can room with friends or meet new people with the roommate matching service. The rental price includes everything students need to live a comfortable lifestyle close to campus.

Company: Archive Oxford
Address: 1000 Archive Circle
City: Oxford
State: MS
Zip code: 38655
Telephone number: 1-662-638-8000

