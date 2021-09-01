Allergy Diagnostics Market worth $8.2 billion by 2026 – Rising Environmental Pollution Levels

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Allergy Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments (Immunoassay Analyzer, ELISA Analyzer, Luminometer), Service), Allergen (Food, Inhaled, Drug), Test Type (In Vivo, In Vitro), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2026 from USD 4.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2026.

GROWTH DRIVER: Rising environmental pollution levels;

Exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollutants, allergens, and occupational exposure are the major risk factors causing chronic respiratory diseases. The prevalence of allergic disorders among the urban population is higher than those living in rural areas due to the higher exposure to environmental pollutants in cities (as a result of vehicular pollution and industrial activities).

As per the WHO, more than 80% of people living in urban areas are exposed to air quality levels that exceed the WHO safety limits; though this is a global trend, its effects are more severe in the urban areas of low-income countries. This is a major indicator for the growth of the allergy diagnostics market, as air pollution from motor vehicles has been indicated as one of the major risk factors responsible for allergic diseases.

Epidemiological and toxicological research reveals a causal relationship between air pollution and the increased incidence of asthma, allergic rhinitis, and other allergic disorders. Studies have also demonstrated a significant increase in the incidence and exacerbation of asthma in urban locations with elevated PM 2.5 (particulate matter of size 2.5 micrometers or less), nitrogen dioxide, and ozone concentrations.

Research by allergy/immunology community members has shown that pollutants augment immediate and late-phase responses to allergens. Research also indicates that pollutants contribute to disease development, with tobacco smoke and diesel exhaust particles augmenting primary sensitization to antigens, leading to an IgE response. Epidemiologic studies also demonstrate that exposure to ambient air pollutants contributes to increased hospitalizations, decreased lung growth, and disease development.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=232871701

“Diagnostic laboratories are expected to hold the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market, by end user in 2021.”

Based on end user, the market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, academic research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the segment can be primarily attributed to the preference for proper diagnosis from a specialist, rising awareness regarding the management of allergic diseases, and the availability of funds for the operation of independent diagnostic laboratories.

“North America commanded the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market in 2021.”

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the rising incidence of allergies, favorable reimbursement scenarios for allergy diagnosis, and the availability of supportive initiatives by associations.

The major players operating in this allergy diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher (US), Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (UK), bioMérieux SA (France), Romer Labs Division Holding (Austria), EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany), HollisterStier Allergy (US), NEOGEN Corporation (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Minaris Medical America, Inc. (US), Stallergenes Greer (UK), HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd. (China), HYCOR Biomedical (US), R-Biopharm AG (Germany), AESKU.GROUP GmbH (Germany), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Astra Biotech GmbH (Germany), and Erba Group (UK).

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=232871701