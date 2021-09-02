Hawk Chevrolet of Joliet Offers Fair Trade-In Values

Joliet, Illinois, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Hawk Chevrolet of Joliet is pleased to announce they offer fair trade-in values for vehicles. Their dealership follows the guidelines set in the Kelley Blue Book, providing their customers with the appropriate value to purchase their next vehicle.

When customers find a new vehicle, they want to purchase at Hawk Chevrolet of Joliet, their sales team is standing by to assist. One of the first steps is evaluating the trade-in value of their previous vehicle. The professional team at the dealership scrutinizes the car and takes it for a test drive to determine the vehicle’s condition. They then compare the car to the listings in the Kelley Blue Book to make a fair trade-in offer. Once accepted, they will apply the value to purchasing a new vehicle, helping individuals save money on their new car.

Hawk Chevrolet of Joliet has a reputation for providing their customers with a high level of service with no-pressure sales tactics. They believe everyone should find the vehicle that best fits their needs and budget without extra pressure to spend more. Their team guarantees their customers will feel satisfied with the car they purchase.

Anyone interested in learning how they calculate trade-in values can find out more by visiting the Hawk Chevrolet of Joliet website or by calling 1-815-725-7110.

About Hawk Chevrolet of Joliet: Hawk Chevrolet of Joliet is a full-service Chevy dealership offering new and used Chevy vehicles for sale. Their experienced team uses no-pressure sales tactics to ensure their customers get the car they want at a price they can afford. They also have a service department to provide maintenance and repairs for their customers.

