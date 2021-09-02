Air Ambulance Services Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Air Ambulance Services Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The market size for global air ambulance services was worth USD 3.7 billion in 2016 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 9.3% during the forecast period. The factors contributing to the growth of the market are increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases, for instance, cardiac disorders which need an emergency medical response, accessibility of reimbursement policies, rising per capita healthcare expenditure and improvement of medical infrastructure in entertainment & sports industry.

An exponential rise in the per capita healthcare spending is observed worldwide in the past twenty years. According to the statistics given by The World Bank Group, in 1996, the per capita healthcare expenditure was approximately USD 467.6 and this figure raised exponentially to USD 1,060.9 in 2014. The 55.0% growth in per capita healthcare spending can be associated with better access to quality care, better economic conditions, and rising awareness amongst the population. These factors also contribute towards a rise in demand for air ambulance services in the last five years.

The air ambulance service operators, particularly in developing nations, are offering a wide spectrum to air ambulance services to leverage the increasing demand. Additionally, increase in the number of service providers has intensified the competition in this market. For instance, there exist more than 1,300 aircrafts provided by 300 air ambulance operators, cumulatively, in the U.S.

Air Ambulance Service Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Rotary-Wing

Fixed-Wing

Air Ambulance Service, Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Hospital Based

Community Based

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

PHI Air Medical

Native American Air Ambulance

Acadian

Lifeguard Air Ambulance

Express AirMed Transport

REVA Air Ambulance

Scandinavian Air Ambulance and many others

Regional Insights

North America dominated global air ambulance market in 2016. Availability of the supportive air medical transport infrastructure, the presence of reimbursement plans, and the local existence of a large number of air ambulance operators has fueled the growth of the market in this region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a lucrative rate of more than 11.0% over the forecast period. The economic conditions in this region are improving and countries like China and India are leading countries on global investments. Accessibility of large labor pool and affordable services are promoting many multinational companies to invest in this region. Many multinational business conglomerates provide air ambulance services as safety protocol component.

