Chemical Indicator Inks Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2024

Market Insights

Global market of chemical indicator inks is primarily been driven by vigorous demand in surgical instrument markets for sterilization processes. It is anticipated to be valued at USD 83.8 million by the end of 2024. The demand is been increased due to growing medical and healthcare industries. The market estimates to grow at CAGR over 8% over the forecasted period.

The market predominantly covers through water based chemical indicator inks which is more than 60%. Rising R&D expenditure by the companies of this market will fuel the market to grow in forecasted period.

Drivers

The demand in the market has been increased due to occurrence of diseases in hospitals which have further led to sterilization of medical products such as medical pouches, surgical bags, IV and blood bottles & containers.

Chemical Indicator Inks Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2013 – 2024)

  • Solvent-based
  • Water-based
  • UV cured

Chemical Indicator Inks Sterilization Process Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2013 – 2024)

  • Steam
  • Ethylene Oxide
  • Vaporized hydrogen & plasma
  • Formaldehyde
  • Other

Chemical Indicator Inks Printing Process Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2013 – 2024)

  • Flexographic
  • Rotogravure
  • Screen

Chemical Indicator Inks Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2013 – 2024)

  • Sterile bags
  • Sterile bottles
  • IV & Blood Containers
  • Prefillable Syringes
  • Pouches
  • Tapes
  • Tags & labels
  • Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

  • 3M
  • NiGK Corporation
  • Tempil
  • Riken Chemical
  • STERIS
  • North American Science Associates Inc. (NAMSA)
  • Crosstex
  • GKE Gmbh and many others

