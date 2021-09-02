Chemical Indicator Inks Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2024

The Chemical Indicator Inks Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global market of chemical indicator inks is primarily been driven by vigorous demand in surgical instrument markets for sterilization processes. It is anticipated to be valued at USD 83.8 million by the end of 2024. The demand is been increased due to growing medical and healthcare industries. The market estimates to grow at CAGR over 8% over the forecasted period.

The market predominantly covers through water based chemical indicator inks which is more than 60%. Rising R&D expenditure by the companies of this market will fuel the market to grow in forecasted period.

Drivers

The demand in the market has been increased due to occurrence of diseases in hospitals which have further led to sterilization of medical products such as medical pouches, surgical bags, IV and blood bottles & containers.

Chemical Indicator Inks Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2013 – 2024)

Solvent-based

Water-based

UV cured

Chemical Indicator Inks Sterilization Process Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2013 – 2024)

Steam

Ethylene Oxide

Vaporized hydrogen & plasma

Formaldehyde

Other

Chemical Indicator Inks Printing Process Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2013 – 2024)

Flexographic

Rotogravure

Screen

Chemical Indicator Inks Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2013 – 2024)

Sterile bags

Sterile bottles

IV & Blood Containers

Prefillable Syringes

Pouches

Tapes

Tags & labels

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

3M

NiGK Corporation

Tempil

Riken Chemical

STERIS

North American Science Associates Inc. (NAMSA)

Crosstex

GKE Gmbh and many others

