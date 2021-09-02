Increasing Demand for Shelf-Stable Products to Drive the Food Vacuum Machine Market

The global food vacuum machine market size is projected to grow from USD 12.9 billion in 2020 to USD 16.4 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for shelf-stable products and the rising usage of ready-to-eat food are some of the major factors that are projected to drive the growth of the food vacuum machine market. In addition, the fast growth of the food retail sector is one of the key contributors that is projected to drive market growth.

Vacuum technology is crucial in today’s food industry. The key factor driving the demand for food vacuum machines for industrial applications is the need to preserve food, thereby minimizing food wastage and maximizing productivity, especially across the frozen food and meat industries.

Chamber vacuum machines are suitable for a variety of applications, ranging from small-scale productions to industrial. The suitability of chamber vacuum machines for both solid as well as liquid food is projected to favor the growth of the chamber vacuum machines segment in the food vacuum machine market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for food vacuum machines during the forecast period. The region witnesses a high demand for convenience and packaged food products, which require food vacuum machines to seal the food content for further preservation.

Also, the rapidly growing income of the middle-class population in the region will encourage increased expenditures on packaged food. The advent of COVID-19 has resulted in consumer preference for hygienically packaged food. These factors are projected to create growth opportunities for food vacuum machine manufacturers in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Australia.

Key players in the global food vacuum machine market include Ulma Packaging (Spain), Proseal (UK), Multivac (Germany), Electrolux Professional (Sweden), Henkelman (Netherlands), Henkovac International (Netherlands), and Promarks (US). These players have broad industry coverage and high operational and financial strength.

