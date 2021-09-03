Sales of Wood Coatings Wax to Reach a Value Pool of near US$ 17 Bn by the End of the Forecast Period (2019-2027)

Resurgence in residential construction activities and continuance in maintenance work for wood finishing and furniture will propel the wood coatings market to reach a value pool of near US$ 17 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). Further, demand for new coatings in construction-related applications will be the primary factor accelerating market growth through 2027. Wood coatings will achieve significant value gains in interior wood applications such as wooden cabinets and wooden flooring.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4538

Water-based coatings account for a majority share in the global wood coating market. Concerns around the release of volatile organic compounds has led to a gradual shift toward water-based coating in applications such as furniture, decking and sliding. On this premise, the global wood coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%

Global Wood Coatings Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global wood coatings market is segmented on the basis of product type, coating type, end-use, sales channel and region.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4538

Product Type Coating Type End Use Sales Channel Region Water-borne Preservatives Furniture Institutional Sales North America Solvent-borne Stains Construction Retail Sales Latin America Powder Varnishes Marine Online Channels Europe Shellacs Others Home Improvement Stores East Asia Others (Oil, Wax, etc.) Hardware Stores South Asia & Oceania Franchised Paints & Coating Stores Middle East & Africa

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4538

Key Takeaways of Wood Coatings Market Study

The trend of water-based coatings is significant in the North American wood coatings market. The increasing awareness among consumers about the usage of eco-friendly coating products is prevailing. Also, UV wood coatings are being used for industrial applications, owing to their fast curing and high production efficiency

China is currently leading the wood coatings market in the Asia Pacific region. The prime factor for growth lies in its openness to take in new entrants and investors to set up plants and factories there

A shift in consumer preferences for the adoption of eco-friendly coatings aids in driving the market of water-based coatings

Furniture segment will witness significant demand gains through 2027, and will see a growth over 6% per annum by end of forecast period

East Asia to maintain hegemony in the global wood coating market with more than one fourth share owing to increasing construction activities and growth in household maintenance activities

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4538

“New housing and increasing maintenance activities will continue to support wood coatings market gains. Formulators have found success with high-performing products such as water-based acrylic coatings for interiors and exterior applications” says the Fact.MR analyst

Manufacturers Leveraging Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Coatings for Increasing Sales

The global wood coatings market is consolidated in nature. Wood coating manufacturers and woodworking manufacturers work closely to cater to the increasing demand for protective coatings from end-users, such as construction, furniture, etc. Wood products manufacturers are now moving to high-performance water-based coatings with a range of curing processes under pressure to reduce pollution and meet shortened lead times. Companies can capitalize on opportunities in Asia Pacific by offering cost-effective and high solids type of wood coatings.

For More Insights: http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/08/31/1564068/0/en/India-Pipeline-Thermal-Insulation-Materials-Market-Development-of-Sustainable-Energy-Environmental-Concerns-Motivating-Market-Growth-during-2018-2026.html

Find More Valuable Insights on the Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for wood coatings, with historical data on demand (2013-2018) and expected projections for the period 2019-2027. The report discloses compelling insights into the demand for wood coatings on product type (Water-based, Solvent-based, and Powder) coating type (Preservatives, Stains, Varnishes, Shellacs, Others (Oil, Wax, etc.)) end use (Furniture, Construction, Marine, and others) and sales channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales, Online Channels, Home Improvement Stores, Hardware Stores, and Franchised Paints & Coating Stores), across several major regions.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: