Breath Analyzer Market worth $1,167 million – Emerging Industry Trends and Global Future Forecast

According to the new market research report “Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell, Semicoductor Oxide Sensor, Others), End User (Law Enforcement Agencies, Enterprises, Individuals ), Application, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the breathalyzers market is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

The Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as alcohol and drug abuse, stringent government regulations and increasing use of breath alyzers in detecting various diseases.

By technology, the fuel cell segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020

Based on technology, the breath analyzers market is segmented into fuel cells, semiconductor oxide sensors, and other technologies (infrared spectroscopy and chemical crystals). In 2020, the fuel cells segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Fuel cells are the most widely used technology in breath analyzers. Fuel cell-based breath analyzers offer an extremely high level of accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability. They are specifically tuned to detect alcohol and do not require multiple sensors. These analyzers are considered the gold standard of handheld alcohol testers for both personal and professional use.

By application, the alcohol detection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020

On the basis of application, the breath analyzers market is segmented into alcohol detection, drug abuse detection, and medical applications. The alcohol detection segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by stringent government regulations for driving under the influence (DUI).

By end user, the law enforcement agencies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the breath analyzer market in 2020

Based on end users, the breathalyzers market segmented into law enforcement agencies, enterprises, and individuals. In 2020, the law enforcement agencies segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Stringent safety laws against DUI and the rising scale of screening and evidential testing are driving the adoption of breath analyzers in law enforcement.

Asia-Pacific to witness the highest growth rate in 2020

Based on region, the breath analyzer market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include as growing consumption of alcohol, increasing research on the medical applications of breath analyzers, and the development of advanced breath analyzers.

The prominent players in the global breath analyzer market include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), MPD, Inc (US), Lifeloc Technologies (US), BACtrack, Inc. (US), Quest Products, Inc. (US), Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US), Intoximeter, Inc. (US), AK GlobalTech Corporation (US), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada), EnviteC-Wismar GmbH (Germany), Lion Laboratories Ltd. (UK)