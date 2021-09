What Will be the Revenue Share of Centrifugal Pumps in the Oil Refining Pumps Market

The global demand for oil refining pumps is expected to surpass 3 million tons by 2018 end, according to a latest Fact.MR report on oil refining pumps market. Rising oil and gas production, and increase in petroleum-based power generation are driving oil refining pumps demand. The oil supply has sharply increased from Russia, Middle East, and the US, compensating for fall in oil production in Iran and Venezuela.

The demand for centrifugal pumps is constantly rising in upstream oil and gas industry in multiphase or tri-phase pumping application. With the increasing demand for oil, especially in developing regions, transporting a large amount of liquid has become necessary to ensure operational efficiency. This is driving the demand for centrifugal pumps to transport a significant amount of liquid in a short period.

APAC to Continue Strong Position in Oil Refining Pumps Market

The Fact.MR study projects that APAC continues to register significant growth in the oil refining pumps market and is likely to account for over 40% of total demand by 2018 end. The positive outlook in the region can be attributed to the growing demand for diesel and gasoline in emerging nations like India and China.

The upgradation of existing oil refineries and robust investment in the construction of new oil refineries is fueling the growth in the oil refining pumps market in the region. Rising oil demand and faced with strict emission regulations, India is also moving towards development of new and modern refineries.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA’s) latest World Outlook Projection, India’s refining capacity is likely to grow by two-thirds in the next 25 years. This is expected to make India world’s third largest refining center by 2040, following the US and China.

Major oil companies in Southeast Asia are also investing in increasing their refining capacity. Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand are likely to see growth in new refining capacity in the coming years. The development of new and advanced oil refineries in APAC is expected to create growth opportunities for oil refining pumps manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

The oil refining pumps market is segmented on the basis capacity, product type, application, and pumps characteristics.

These major segments are further divided into sub-segments to offer clear picture on the oil refining pumps market.

Based on the capacity, the market is segmented into small (upto 500 gpm), medium (500-1000 gpm), and high (more than 1000 gpm).

On the basis of product type, oil refining pumps market is segmented into reciprocating pumps, centrifugal pumps, and rotary pumps.

By application, the oil refining pumps market is segmented into refinery process, water circulating, special purpose, and water/wastewater.

Based on pump characteristics, the oil refining market segment includes standard pumps, engineered pumps, and special purpose pump.

More refinery plants shutdown expected in the coming years in Europe is likely to impact the oil refining pumps market in the region. Moreover, key oil companies across various regions are also planning to invest more in low-carbon energy sources with aim to reduce carbon footprints.

The Fact.MR report tracks the oil refining pumps market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the oil refining pumps market is expected to reach 2.9% CAGR during 2018-2028.

