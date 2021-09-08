FasterCapital Announces Ten Days before Closing Applications to its Third Cohort for 2021

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — FasterCapital, an online incubator, accelerator, and service provider in the UAE announces that the 16th of September is the end of its third round in 2021. Startups can join any program now here.

Founded in 2010, FasterCapital provides startups and SMEs from different countries, verticals, and stages with a wide range of services; technical development, strategy building, increasing revenue, exploring sales channels, marketing, matching with investors, help founders build and improve their business plans, pitch decks, and financial forecasts, and other services.

These services are provided through four main programs; Tech Cofounder, Grow your Startup, Idea to Product, and Raise Capital.

FasterCapital has received more than 50 applications for this cohort and has accepted over 10 startups in its Raise Capital program which helps startup in different stages by working on and improving the pitching materials, setting a raising capital plan, and matching the project with a wide network of investors and funding sources.

The organization announces that the next cohort of startups in 2021 will start on the 15th of October.

FasterCapital has a wide network of over 50000 Investors and is connected with over a 200 ecosystem partner around the globe.

For more information please visit: www.fastercapital.com

