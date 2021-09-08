Safety Laboratory Gas Burner

E Pasir Panjang Road, Singapore, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Laboratory Gas Burner used for short time heating of samples or liquids and it provides safe, portable flame applications in your lab or work environment.

More convenience through the graphic display

The animated and high-contrast graphic display can be easily read under all lighting conditions due to the blue background illumination. The self-explanatory, language-less symbol menu facilitates a rapid selection of all functions. The display is not in your line of sight? Acoustic signals additionally aid the user.

Cooling time reminder for inoculation loops

The precisely adjustable, exact to the second, cooling time reminder aids you in exactly complying with the required cooling period of inoculation loops.

Zero-pressure shut off

The zero-pressure shut-down provides additional safety at the end of work. With it the residual pressure is released from the connection hose and the gas hose’s service life is increased.

Temperature regulation for heating media

With the new temperature regulation system and an optional temperature sensor, the laboratory gas burner becomes a temperature-control station.

Gas consumption display

No new cartridge at hand? The new gas consumption display reminds you to have a fresh gas cartridge on hand in a timely manner.

Flexible & individual by selecting user account

The Fuego SCS has to 2 user accounts and saves all safety settings, burning times and other parameters for individual and flexible use.

Graphical installatin instructions

Graphic installation and operating instructions at the first switch-on facilitate the initial start-up.

Innovative – The DoubleClick IR-Sensor

This safety function ensures that the burner can only be ignited by activating the DoubleClick IR-Sensor twice. As a result, unintentional ignition or ignition due to dropping or falling objects is virtually impossible, increasing safety considerably.

Top-off-the-Line safety

The Safety Control System SCS© means state-of-the-art safety technology which onstantly analyses potential hazards and, if necessary, initiates safety measures, such as an interruption of the gas supply. In addition to the ignition and flame control functions and the overheating protection, the new safety package also features continuous burner head control (BHC). BHC unfailingly detects burner head clogging by liquids or solid substances and ensures the correct assembly of the burner head.

Exceptional passive safety features: A residual heat display protects against burns. The automatic unit cut-off function prevents unintentional ignition of the flame when the burner has not been ignited for a longer period.

Modern design

The unique shape is eye-catching. The low casing makes convenient working possible; the streamlined design reduces the disturbance of the air current above a clean room workbench to a minimum. The Fuego SCS is extremely space-saving. Measurements: 103 × 49 × 130 mm (w × h × d).

With the DualKnob for adjusting gas and air flow, the flame can be precisely regulated. The removable burner head can simply be dismantled into its individual components for in-depth cleaning. Clogging is no longer a problem. Spilled liquids flow off through an integrated drain, and solid substances can be effortlessly removed by opening the burner shaft.

Environment-conscious

Excellent energy efficiency in accordance with the most recent standards reduces gas and power consumption. This increases the burning time when gas cartridges are used.

Universal

The Fuego SCS Series can be operated with stationary natural gas and propane / butane gas supplies, cartridge gas or gas cylinders.

Robust

Fabricated entirely of stainless steel, with fireproof controls and a display, protected by heat resistant glass, the Fuego SCS can withstand extreme lab conditions.