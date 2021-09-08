P3iD Technologies and Visioneer announce P3iD ScanBot and P3iD MobileBot, zero-footprint web and mobile capture solutions for the Xerox D70n document scanner

SILICON VALLEY, CA, 2021-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — P3iD Technologies Inc. and Visioneer, Inc., both leading companies focused on delivering secure cloud solutions for distributed document capture and workflow automation, are pleased to announce two new revolutionary ‘pull-scan’ solutions for the network-attached Xerox® D70n Scanner; P3iD ScanBot for web browser capture and P3iD MobileBot for mobile device capture.

“P3iD has a vision of the future for cloud-hosted distributed capture and workflow automation that very much aligns with Visioneer’s vision utilizing the Xerox D70n and Visioneer VAST Network platform,” said Walt Thinfen, CEO of Visioneer, Inc., “Working closely with the P3iD team, we are extremely excited to offer complete, end-to-end, secure capture solutions to our valued clients through this strategic partnership.”

P3iD ScanBot Cloud solution used with the Xerox D70n network-attached document scanner integrates the TWAIN Direct web services protocol, which allows for the simplicity of 100% zero-footprint ‘pull’ image capture from only a web browser, without any software installation whatsoever. Additionally, with information-rich dashboards and analytics, managing an entire fleet of Xerox D70n scanners is simple and easy. The ScanBot Dashboard metrics such as scanners by location, scanners by department and their usage data, are assembled to provide important insights needed to maintain optimal capture performance within your environment.

Highlights of P3iD ScanBot:

• Compatible with TWAIN Cloud and Visioneer VAST Network© for no software installation

• Quicker time-to-value with simple scanner deployments and rapid workflows

• One solution for many vertical use cases with AI data capture, workflow and encryption

P3iD MobileBot allows iOS and Android users to operate the Xerox D70n Scanner from their mobile devices and ‘pull’ images to their phones or directly into a workflow process. With a simple low-code/no-code visual design console, system administrators can create advanced workflows in minutes and push to an entire fleet of mobile-enabled users.

P3iD MobileBot with Xerox D70n scanners has many vertical market use case applications including internet cafes for mobile-enabled patrons to operate a community scanner, healthcare workers traveling hospital floors with tablets, or any industry that has a mobile-enabled workforce which prefer the quality of image produced or convenience of batch scanning that a document scanner can provide versus a smart phone camera.

Highlights of P3iD MobileBot:

• Enhanced user experiences for authentication, image preview and convenience

• User selectable capture via eForm, smart-phone camera and/or Xerox D70n Scanner

• Easy, yet extremely flexible, low-code/no-code administrative design interface

“Visioneer has a long history of creating exceptional TWAIN scanner drivers and in-box software applications and they have certainly incorporated this skill and knowledge into the Xerox D70n network-attach scanner,” said Kevin Neal, CEO of P3iD Technologies Inc. “As the industry’s first hardware-enabled TWAIN Direct scanner, registering the Xerox D70n with ScanBot can be done very quickly, allowing clients to capture documents, in full production, within the time it traditionally took just to install the scanner driver itself.”

As a solution comprised from an innovative collection of network and cloud-based technologies including the Xerox D70n Scanner hardware, P3iD ScanBot and P3iD MobileBot are also platforms for software developers and systems integrators to use as a foundation. With the ability to extend functions and capabilities to match precise clients’ requirements, or to seamlessly integrate for specific use cases, the combined P3iD and Visioneer secure cloud capture solutions allow ISV’s to get new revenue streams from their respective markets.

Both P3iD ScanBot and P3iD MobileBot are available as hosted-services, on-premise or private-cloud deployments. For more information on P3iD ScanBot visit https://p3idtech.com/scanbot and for more information on P3iD MobileBot visit https://p3idtech.com/mobilebot.