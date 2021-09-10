With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of over 250% Nationwide,ShipGlobal Ranks in the Top 50 Logistics & Shipping Companies in the USA on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Country

New York, USA, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — ShipGlobal, one of the country’s emerging logistics solutions services companies made an impressive debut on the Inc. 2021 Top 5000 has been ranked amongst the top 50 fastest-growing Logistics & Shipping Companies in the Country.

Inc. magazine revealed that ShipGlobal is amongst the top 35% of the Private Companies on it’s second annual Inc. 5000 Nationals, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing USA -based private companies.

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this National list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the USA economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Amar Lingala,CEO, ShipGlobal says – “After making our debut as one of the top 100 companies in NYC Metro region early this year, our team is stoked to be featured on the National’s list at such an impressive level. What distinguishes us from other honorary mentions is that we offer customized logistics and shipping solutions not just domestically, but internationally in over 100 countries across 5 continents as well. We aim to identify and simplify the complexities of cross-border e-commerce for our clients. Our goal is to provide them the most cost-effective and hassle-free shipping option for their businesses and help them expand their horizons beyond the borders.”

Our core strength is transparency and consistency. We remove the last minute surprise element and provide services that are on par with some of the most reputed logistics companies, at a fraction of their costs.

We are proud to be the logistics partners of our clients and help them achieve a competitive edge by helping them minimize their transportation costs to a minimum. To be acknowledged by Inc. as one amongst the top 50 companies in the Logistics & Shipping Space is indeed an honor and a testimony to Team ShipGlobal, which efficiently integrates itself in the business operations of every client, no matter their business size.

This remarkable growth wouldn’t have been possible without our clients who placed their faith in our expertise in helping them deliver shipments around the world. Our aim is to remain their trusted logistics and supply chain partner where they can count us on delivering to “The 51st state” – the rest of the world!”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

