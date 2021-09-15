Europe to Lead the Global Dental Restoratives Market Through 2025

With a large proportion of the global population focusing on oral health, the incidences of dental decay are fast diminishing. As treatment for dental problems have burgeoned, a significant shift in the nature of dental care services is obvious- from conventional restorative care to cosmetic and preventive services. As a consequence, demand for technologically superior dental devices has augmented.

On the back of this trend, the dental restorative market is poised to experience an impetus in the future, expanding 1.5x during the forecast period (2020-2025). A staggering CAGR of 6.8% is predicted for the market. Increasing dental complications amongst the elderly and the subsequent increase in dental tourism are also projected to leverage the dental restorative market.

Delaying of elective dental procedures and non-urgent surgeries is anticipated to slow growth prospects for the dental restoratives market. Concerns about the virus’s spread by virtue of saliva and aerosols employed by dentists in dental procedures are important considerations.

Dental Restoratives Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the dental restoratives market with detailed segmentation on the basis product type, end-user and key regions.

Product Type End-user Key Regions Restorative Equipment:CAD/CAM & Dental Delivery Systems Rotary Instruments Light Curing Equipment Casting Devices Hospitals North America Restorative Material:Direct Restorative Dental Material Indirect Restorative Dental Material Biomaterials Dental Clinics Europe Prosthetics Dental Institutes & Research Centers Asia Pacific Implants Others Latin America Middle East & Africa

Manufacturers Prioritize Product Development to Broaden Market Footprint

Highly consolidated, the dental restorative market consists of the following key market players: Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG and Zimmer Biomet. Product development remains a core strategy of the abovementioned players. For instance, Dentsply Sirona, a pioneer in the dental restorative market, produces restorative materials, implants, prosthetics and restorative equipment. In addition, the company was recently designated as having one of the most modern dental clinics in Europe.

