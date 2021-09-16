HoduCC makes Digital.com list for best telemarketing software

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — India-headquartered VoIP software maker HoduSoft today announced that its contact center brand HoduCC, has been named as the best Telemarketing Software by Digital.com. HoduCC was ranked among the top solutions to help businesses manage large and small call centers.

HoduCC is the omnichannel contact center software that helps contact centers of all sizes– large, medium and small as well as start-ups with a minimal number of seats beginning from 10. HoduCC helps the growing contact center teams to overcome customer service issues, analyze, measure and improve call support operations, and deliver proactive communication support to meet changing customer expectations. The feature-rich software is an ideal solution to increase productivity of sales and customer support teams in a cost-effective manner.

“We are delighted to be named the best telemarketing software by Digital.com. It is heartening to know that HoduCC has emerged among the leaders as a result of over 40 hours of rigorous research on 39+ telemarketing software companies across the web. We are thankful to our customers and partners, who have always shown trust in the HoduSoft products,” the company Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer Kartik Khambhati said on the latest development.

HoduCC and other companies who made it to the final list offer features such as call routing, call logging, and call recording. The guide published by Digital.com also examined solutions with pre-built customer relationship management (CRM) systems and reporting tools that help users to assess and improve their company’s telemarketing practices.

“We have been working tirelessly to keep up with changing business needs of our customers during the Covid-19 pandemic. The evaluation, based on essential features such as CRM tools and reporting capabilities show that our products are multi-functional and resilient,” he said adding.

HoduCC is a widely used contact center software trusted by over 200 customers across the globe.

About Digital.com

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The online platform does this by collecting twitter comments and using sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. The company was founded in 2015. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

About HoduSoft

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered Unified Communications software company. Incorporated in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets Report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and call center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduPBX, HoduBlast and HoduConf that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

HoduPBX software is the VoIP IP PBX software, which supports a unified platform that helps in improving productivity and facilitates smooth business communication throughout the world, resulting in faster ROI. It is capable of effectively handling the concurrent and large volume of calls along with fused in enterprise communication as per the need of the current environment.

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can be used to provide the Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

