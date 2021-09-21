Larsen Engineers’ President is Starting a Sustainability Leadership Education Program conducted by Harvard Business College from September 15 – December 17th 2021.

Rochester, NY, USA, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — The President of Larsen Engineers- Ram Shrivastava is all set to participate in the Sustainability Leadership Education Program scheduled to start on September 15th,2021. The Company is excited and is expecting to receive a great deal of knowledge and expertise regarding green infrastructure solutions for Climate Change adaptation with total 100 members in the class representing top sustainability leaders from Global companies or organizations.

A representative of the company stated, “At Larsen Engineers, we strive for excellence. We not only aim to enhance community wide health but also protect the environment and serve our clients. At the Sustainability Education Program, ourPresident will be focused on garnering the right kind of skills, knowledge base, and expertise to help our clients take more well-informed decisions regarding their sustainability Infrastructure projects.”

Green infrastructure is a modern approach to water and waste management that aims to protect and restore the natural resources. One of the main aspects of green infrastructure is that it incorporates both engineered and natural systems aimed at providing clean energy and conserve natural resources by recycling and Reuse of water and wastes.

For the longest time, Larsen Engineers has been a strong advocate of conserving the natural ecosystem values and help those to provide benefits to humans and wildlife. This is one of the reasons Larsen Engineers President will beactively participating in this program at Harvard Business College focused on the Environment and Public Health, and any upcoming projects, events, and seminars taking place in the country.

September 15th is going to mark an important day for Larsen Engineers and President Ram Shrivastava, who is all set to participate in a Sustainability Education Program regarding green infrastructure solutions. The extensive program will end on December 17th. Through this program, Larsen Engineers aims to enhance its expertise in the field of nature-based infrastructure solutions.

The spokesperson continued, “We take pride in being a multi-disciplinary firm that specializes in civil and environmental engineering, energy conservation, and planning. Through our projects, we provide services throughout Northeastern Asia and United States. This Harvard Business College Educational Program is just one of our many endeavors to increase awareness regarding sustainability, going green, and conserving our natural resources.”

Further details of the company’s upcoming projects can be viewed on the website. These projects range over a wide range of disciplines, including anaerobic digestion, energy conservation, and environmental engineering.

About the Company

Larsen Engineering is a municipal engineering firm based in Rochester. The company works towards developing infrastructure to create sustainable communities and efficient methods of producing energy and waste management. Larsen produces Anaerobic Digesters, Solar Panels and helps facilitate construction plans for these facilities.

