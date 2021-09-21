STEMart Launches Implantation with Histopathology Tests Service

Shirley, USA, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — STEMart, a provider of integrated medical device CRO services dedicated to medical device and diagnostic clinical development, now launches Implantation with Histopathology tests to assess the local pathological effects of medical device or bio-materials on living tissue, following the biocompatibility guidelines modified for medical devices. Studies can be customized to build on species, animal number, implant site, implant duration, and evaluation criteria.

The implantation with histopathology tests is designed to assess the local effects at a gross and microscopic level on tissues at the implant site induced by a sample of a material or medical device. For devices intended to implant into the body, implantation with histopathology tests is required as a biocompatibility assessment. This test offered by STEMart is suitable for solid/non-absorbable, non-solid including porous materials, liquids, gels, pastes, and particulates or degradable and/or absorbable (which may be solid or non-solid) devices.

“We’ll compare the tissue response induced by the test sample with that induced by control materials used in medical devices whose clinical acceptability and biocompatibility characteristics have been established to evaluate the local effects. The test can characterize the history and evolution of the tissue response and the final integration or absorption/degradation of the medical device/biomaterial after implantation.” said Tina Frederick, Executive Director of Marketing at STEMart.

The Implantation with Histopathology tests can help researchers to determine the safety and biocompatibility of medical device, and it also can be used as a screening tool for the development of implant with specific characteristics such as porous surface to promote ingrowth, coating to prevent cell attachment, anti-microbial coatings and stimulation of specific cells.

“To better serve global our customers, we’ll continue to expand our product portfolio and service offering, and focus on our commitment to providing best-in-class lab materials, medical instruments and consumables, excellent technologies, and high-quality services for the scientific community. Our colleagues will make efforts to find a better solution for clients to address different challenges in medical device developments.” added Tina.

In addition, STEMart offers a comprehensive services for medical device developments through all phases, from the initial ideation stage, through product design, development and validation up to manufacturing and launch. Its medical device development services cover across diverse product categories, such as medical imaging devices, surgical equipment, therapeutic devices, patient monitoring, drug delivery systems, emergency care systems, oral appliances, automated lab equipment, and food safety products.

If you have additional questions about Implantation with Histopathology tests or would like to find out more about the medical device testing services, please visit https://www.ste-mart.com.

About STEMart

