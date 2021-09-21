Stunning power performance – AXTON amplifiers for trucks

The German magazine Car & HiFi (issue 05/21) has awarded the AXTON AT101 and AT401 power amps for trucks the 'price/performance: very good' accolade.

Posted on 2021-09-21 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

BAD ZURZACH, Switzerland, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Amplifiers specifically designed for trucks, buses and truck-based motorhomes are few and far between on the market. Two models from car audio specialist AXTON (https://www.axton.de/), the 4-channel AT401 and the mono subwoofer amp AT101, have been tested by the German Car & HiFi magazine (issue 5/2021). “Superb power amps at a fair price”, say the tech journalists in their detailed test report, awarding both truck amps the ‘price/performance: very good’ accolade.

Amplifiers for vehicles with a 24 volts operating voltage are basically no different from conventional 12 V models. The only difference is that truck amps require a special power supply transformer to bring the supply voltage to the rail level required for the amplifier circuitry.

Both AXTON models, according to Car & HiFi, fulfill this requirement with flying colors: “The AXTON AT amplifiers are naturally state of the art. Despite their compact size they pack a decent amount of power, which is made possible by the class D technology that is becoming ever more prevalent. Thanks to their very good efficiency not much heat is generated thereby reducing the requirement for heat sinks. The result is small enclosures with a stunning power performance potential.”

This is underpinned by the performance of both power amps in the Car & HiFi test and sound lab: “The mono AT101 is 2-ohm stable, pushing out an impressive 423 watts, which is astounding for a small low-priced power amp. This makes it suitable for also driving fully-fledged subwoofers or several small woofers.”

The mono amp also puts on a confident show in the sound lab: “It pulls no punches in helping a subwoofer show its might in all situations”, say the tech journalists. “Strong kicks on the bass drum come over sonorous and clear, while electronic deep bass does not cause the little AXTON to give up the ghost.”

Car & HiFi were also unreservedly positive about the performance of the 4-channel model – as regards power and sound. “With its flat frequency response the four channel AT401 also qualifies for HiRes applications. (…)

Furthermore, in terms of power output, with 95 and 173 watts into 4 and 2 ohms respectively it has more than enough – no one needs more power for front speakers.”

At the end of the thorough test Car & HiFi then come to a clear conclusion and positive recommendation for the use of AXTON”s amps on the road: “The AT amplifiers are good power amps for a 24 volts electrical system at a very reasonable price.”

Contact
ACR
Denny Krauledat
Bohrturmweg 1
5330 Bad Zurzach
Phone: 0041562696447
Fax: 0041562696464
E-Mail: Denny.Krauledat@acr.eu
Url: www.axton.de

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution