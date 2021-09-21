Stunning power performance – AXTON amplifiers for trucks

BAD ZURZACH, Switzerland, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Amplifiers specifically designed for trucks, buses and truck-based motorhomes are few and far between on the market. Two models from car audio specialist AXTON (https://www.axton.de/), the 4-channel AT401 and the mono subwoofer amp AT101, have been tested by the German Car & HiFi magazine (issue 5/2021). “Superb power amps at a fair price”, say the tech journalists in their detailed test report, awarding both truck amps the ‘price/performance: very good’ accolade.

Amplifiers for vehicles with a 24 volts operating voltage are basically no different from conventional 12 V models. The only difference is that truck amps require a special power supply transformer to bring the supply voltage to the rail level required for the amplifier circuitry.

Both AXTON models, according to Car & HiFi, fulfill this requirement with flying colors: “The AXTON AT amplifiers are naturally state of the art. Despite their compact size they pack a decent amount of power, which is made possible by the class D technology that is becoming ever more prevalent. Thanks to their very good efficiency not much heat is generated thereby reducing the requirement for heat sinks. The result is small enclosures with a stunning power performance potential.”

This is underpinned by the performance of both power amps in the Car & HiFi test and sound lab: “The mono AT101 is 2-ohm stable, pushing out an impressive 423 watts, which is astounding for a small low-priced power amp. This makes it suitable for also driving fully-fledged subwoofers or several small woofers.”

The mono amp also puts on a confident show in the sound lab: “It pulls no punches in helping a subwoofer show its might in all situations”, say the tech journalists. “Strong kicks on the bass drum come over sonorous and clear, while electronic deep bass does not cause the little AXTON to give up the ghost.”

Car & HiFi were also unreservedly positive about the performance of the 4-channel model – as regards power and sound. “With its flat frequency response the four channel AT401 also qualifies for HiRes applications. (…)

Furthermore, in terms of power output, with 95 and 173 watts into 4 and 2 ohms respectively it has more than enough – no one needs more power for front speakers.”

At the end of the thorough test Car & HiFi then come to a clear conclusion and positive recommendation for the use of AXTON”s amps on the road: “The AT amplifiers are good power amps for a 24 volts electrical system at a very reasonable price.”

