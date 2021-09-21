“YOU DARE, YOU TRY!” TAMJAI SAMGOR ROLLS OUT THE ULTIMATE SPICY CHALLENGE FOR HARDCORE SPICY-FOOD LOVERS

Singapore, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — TamJai Singapore brings on the heat this coming September all through October with a slew of activities to test personal endurance and limits. Dubbed “You Dare, You Try!”, this ultimate spicy food challenge invites all spicy food lovers to come forth, challenge themselves, and take on the “Double Hell Fire” level (off the menu!) for a chance to win prizes.

How Spicy Are You?

TamJai SamGor, Hong Kong’s most popular noodle chain, has made waves in the local scene for the past year since their opening in October last year for their signature mixian (rice noodles) in one-of-a-kind fragrant, numbing, hot and spicy soup flavours. Well-loved for its intensely flavoured, piquantly spicy bowl of mixian with six soup bases, their 10 levels of spiciness ensures that there is always something to suit the most discerning tastebuds. SamGor is known as the original spicy soup experts and its soup bases have set the standard for spicy food in Hong Kong. Spike the soup with 10 levels of heat, starting with Non-Spicy for the spice-averse, followed by a spectrum of Mild, to Hot, Extremely Fiery and Hell Fire. Chilli-obsessed Singaporeans are spoilt for choice as their customisable bowl of noodles, along with the desired spicy levels, are available in over 700,000 available combinations.

Spicy Challenge Stamp Card

From 1 Sep up till 31 Oct 2021, guests are invited to test their spicy-food tolerance with a “Spicy Challenge Stamp Card”, which will be issued for any purchase1. A stamp will be awarded with an order of mixian with a minimum of 2 toppings of any spicy level stated on the card, starting from Low, up to Double Hell Fire. Gifts can be redeemed as you work up the levels of spiciness on the stamp card. From the 2nd attempt, guests will get a set of Spicy Chocolates, and the 3rd attempt will accord them with either a limited edition Ma La Beer or Wu La Beer.

1 Limited to 1 stamp/visit. Applicable for dine-in and takeaway, not valid for delivery.

“Double Hell Fire” Challenge

At the far-most end of the spicy-SamGor-meter is the “Hell Fire” level, made to entice those who have an extreme tolerance for spicy food. Brave fans can push their limits by trying the “Double Hell Fire” level, which to date, has been available only by request. Double Hell Fire is the next evolution of the TamJai SamGor brand as it continues to push the boundaries of flavour and bravery. In this challenge, which takes place between 3pm – 5pm daily, contenders are invited to finish a bowl of mixian with a minimum of 2 toppings at Double Hell Fire level in the shortest period of time. During the filmed and timed challenge, participants are not allowed to say the word ‘spicy’ nor consume any drink. Timing is recorded down across all outlets, and at the end of the promotion, the 3 participants to finish within the shortest time(s) will be announced. First prize winner will walk away with a total prize value (cash and vouchers) of $500, first runner-up wins $300, and second runner up takes home $2002.

“We believe our unique spicy flavours will be a real appeal to food lovers in Singapore. As the spicy food authority in Hong Kong, we also hope to establish our unique spicy spectrum as the new international standard for hotness.” Says Mr Daren Lau, Chief Executive Officer, TamJai International.

TamJai SamGor’s “You Dare, You Try!” spicy food challenge is available from 1 September – 31 October 2021 at all outlets island wide.

21st prize: $500 ($400 Cash + $100 TJSG Vouchers), 2nd prize: $300 ($250 Cash + $50 TJSG Vouchers), 3rd prize: $200 ($150 Cash + $50 TJSG Vouchers)

Website: www.tjsamgor.com/sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/tamjaisamgor.sg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/tamjaisamgor.sg

Official hashtags: #SamGorSG #TamJaiSamGor

About TamJai SamGor

Established in Hong Kong during the year of 2008, the brand, TamJai SamGor experienced rapid growth over the past 13 years. Today, TamJai SamGor has become one of the most popular brand for Hong Kong youngsters, operating more than 70 branches in Hong Kong and has expanded into Singapore with 3 branches in 2020 within 1 month of operations.

TamJai SamGor was recognised as a “Bib Gourmand” restaurant by the MICHELIN Guide for three consecutive years (2011 to 2013). TamJai SamGor, the home of Mixian and well-loved soup bases, also provides bouncy rice noodles, an extensive range of toppings and a great variety of snacks. The warm hospitality of “TamJai JeJe” (TamJai’s waitresses) serves an unforgettable dining experience with unique spiced aromatic soups at a selection of 10 levels of hotness. The trademarked “Tufei chicken wings” (土匪雞翼), marinated with special spices, are crispy outside and tender inside and remains widely popular in Hong Kong and Singapore.