HP Inc. (U.S.) and E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) are main players in Digital Printing Packaging Market – Global Forecast to 2026

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — The digital printing packaging market is growing rapidly in accordance with the growth in the packaging market, globally. Factors such as cost-effectiveness and growing demand for food & beverage packaging products have largely contributed to the growth of the digital printing packaging market. The digital printing packaging market is classified on the basis of printing inks, printing technology, format, packaging type, end-use industry, and region. It has experienced continuous progress with regard to technological advances and innovations in the packaging industry. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global market for digital printing packaging, in terms of value, is projected to reach 42.11 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.9%.

♦ Download PDF Brochure – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=249244591

The growth of digital printing packaging was largely influenced by mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and agreement partnerships in the past five years. The years 2011–2016 experienced a large number of mergers & acquisitions by top players in the market. New product launches and agreements, partnership & joint venture also formed an essential part of their strategies, which led to their growth in emerging markets. The major players include companies such as HP Inc. (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Mondi PLC (South Africa), and Quad/Graphics, Inc. (U.S.)

HP Inc. (U.S.) held the leading position in the global digital printing packaging market in 2015. The company has maintained its leadership position through its strong distribution network across

Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and emerging markets. HP Inc. is among the leading manufacturers of digital printing packaging for many of the markets it serves. It has adopted new product launch as its key strategy to capture the market. In September 2014, HP Inc. introduced HP Indigo 7800 and Digital Presses in the U.S. market. The introduction of new products enabled the company to expand the local talent pool, and widened the product portfolio.

♦ Speak To Analyst – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=249244591

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) is a global provider of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for a better, safer, and healthier lifestyle. The company innovates and offers digital printing packaging solutions for various applications. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company has adopted new product launch to gain a competitive advantage in the market. In May 2016, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company launched Cyrel FAST 2000TD, a mid-size format plate processor for flexible packaging and tag & label applications. This helped E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company to gain new customers, better serve its existing ones, and expand its footprint in various emerging countries by offering extensive range of new products.

Contact –

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : +1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/