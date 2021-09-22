What is The Best Way to Learn Courses After B Com?

Noida, India, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — There are so many available courses after b com that can bring bright future and plethora of career opportunities. B.com can be the best Course in commerce after 12th but you must also make right course selection after completing this degree program. Pursuing b.com after 12th is a best move to get a good career in accounting field. It is a good move towards career option in banking fields, retailing, and Media communication and in other industries.

Specialties of b.com-

This course focus on developing proficiency in finance, accounting, auditing and taxation for making students eligible to accomplish the requirements of industries in India and abroad . This program facilitates students to pursue higher education in commerce and management and higher professional courses like CA and ACCA and much more.

Some common course after b.com is listed below:

• Master of commerce (M.com)

• Master in business administration (MBA)

• Chartered accountant (CA)

• Company secretary (CS)

• Chartered financial analyst (CFA)

• Certified public accountant (CPA)

• Financial risk manager (FRM)

• Association of chartered certified accountant (ACCA) and more.

Eligibility:

For pursuing masters (post graduation) in business and commerce, you should have completed your bachelors (graduation) with commerce field.

All these other courses can be pursued after 12th standard but conditions are given below:

You should have completed your 12th in commerce with subjects such as economics, accounting and mathematics or must have the basic knowledge of these all subjects.

Colleges and admission for courses:

Abundance of commerce colleges and universities in India and abroad are providing you true and practical knowledge of this course in fewer amounts of time and money. They also offer a good placement and internship even before completing the course.

Procedure of admission:

Admission in reputed government and private colleges are decided on the merit based on entrance exams Such as GATE, CAT and other. But there are many private universities and colleges which provide admission on the basis of their personal entrance exam.

Best tricks to learn with or after b.com Program-

There are some hacks which can help improve your learning efficiency. Learning two courses in same time can be possible with these effective study hacks:

Try to teach someone else: this method helps you a lot to recognize the topics you may have learnt earlier. Try to teach the same or relatable topic to your friends or juniors, if you can’t find someone then just teach yourself same topic again without book and practice it.

Learn in short span of time: professional teachers and scientists have suggested dedicating 30 to 40 min for new material and before starting new topic, take 10 to 15 min break b/w it.

Because learning less than 30 min is not enough but learning more than 50 min is too much information for your brain to learn in one time

Learn your course and write notes by hand. This is found by many universities that, students which make their study notes by hand listened more carefully and were capable to recognize important concepts whether other students were not able.

Try to learn and do test series: test series are best way to consume time and helps a lot to identify the important concepts of particular topic.

These are the best ways to learn and understand new concepts. You can join the best coaching institutes to make the things even easier. This is how you can make your learning hassle free and improved. You just need to find out the best institute or professor to guide you.

