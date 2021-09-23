Growing Demand for Packaged Food Is Contributing Towards Sales Growth of Benzyl Alcohol Market

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Surge Suppression IC Market – According to the latest study by Fact.MR, surge suppression IC market is expected to grow significantly over the projected forecast period (2021-2031). Increased focus for the security of power supply and expanding interest for utility clients have provided a positive outlook to the suppression IC market.

Liquid Propellants Market – Liquid propellants are commonly used in rockets that require higher energy propellants and greater controllability. The energy level of a liquid propellant mixture is much higher than solid propellants mixtures which increases the demand of the product.

Hybrid Propellants Market – According to latest research by Fact.MR, hybrid propellants market is set to witness a CAGR over 6% during 2021-2031. The demand is increasing in the developing countries entering into the world of space research.

