Say Hello to Amr Almaliki – The Biggest Youth Influencer Towards Success in Modern Arab World

CAIRO, EGYPT, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Popular Arab Influencer from Egypt Amr Almaliki has become a top Influencer in guiding the youth to a successful future they have chosen for themselves. A trainer and human development coach of the highest order, he has helped thousands of youth in developing a particular discipline and character to be a smart, successful, and contributing member of the society. He has graduated in Arts and Media and has a very healthy following across social media. His multiple talents have landed him many a well paying job and has even led him to become a successful investor. He is also an Author of two bestselling books and a prominent YouTube personality.

Amr Almaliki, also known as Amr Jamal Almaliki, is a consultant in E-commerce and digital marketing. He has been doing this for many years now and has led many such successful initiatives. He is also the founder of a successful online business with 7 million. Additionally, he is also a master at many different skills, with certifications from as many as 40 different fields! It is these skills that he has developed over the years that has helped him help the youth to stand shoulder to shoulder and toe to toe with the globalized world.

“I’ve travelled across the Arab world and have found a lot missing from the youth that consistently prevents them from competing with the world. We aren’t isolated anymore, and have to compete with people of all regions, especially in running technical and online businesses. I took it upon myself to build them from the foundation in being fierce competitors, successful people and contributing members of the society they are part of. I have trusted God to bless the work of my hands and give me patience. It’s a much-needed character in these fast paced times. If you or someone you know wants to develop skill and character for better life performance, then I strongly urge you to join my initiative for a better future. You won’t regret it, that’s a promise”, said Amr Almaliki.

About:

Media Contact:

