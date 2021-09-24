Antenna, Transducer and Radome Market Worldwide Analysis on Revenue, Segmentation and Key Players

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a research report “Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market by Product (Antenna & Transducer, Radome), Platform (Ground, Naval, Airborne), End User, Application, Technology (Radar, Communication, Sonar), Frequency, Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global ATR market size is projected to grow from USD 9.1 billion in 2020 to USD 16.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing trend of automation in flight control and increase in defense expenditure and R&D activities to develop ATR, capable of withstanding harsh conditions and providing long-range capabilities at low power consumption.

The ATR market includes major players Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Cobham Plc (UK). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect ATR production and services by 25–30% globally in 2020.

The multi-band segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Multi-band signal processing is primarily conducted to improve signal resolution. A combination of different frequency bands is employed for a multi-band signal processing system. The growing demand for better signals is one of the major factors driving the adoption of multi-band frequency. Recent developments in photonic technologies have enabled the multiband surveillance radars to explore applications that require high-precision.

Widebody aircraft is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast period

The demand for widebody aircraft is expected to increase globally due to its efficiency, rise in passenger traffic post-COVID-19 impact, and increasing connectivity across all geographical areas of developing regions and developed regions. With the growing manufacturing of a widebody aircraft platform, the demand for ATR is expected to surge across the forecast period.

The antenna, transducer, and radome market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. In 2020, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the antenna, transducer, and radome market. However, this market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing fleet size and modernization of military programs.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Cobham Plc (UK) are some of the leading players operating in the ATR market report.

