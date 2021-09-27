Anti-Drone Market Growing at the Fastest Rate in Americas Region

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Anti-Drone Market with COVID-19 Impact by Technology (Laser, Kinetic, Electronic), Application (Detection, Detection & Disruption), Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), Platform Type, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, the anti-drone market was valued at USD 0.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% from 2020 to 2025. Major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing use of drones terrorism and illicit activities worldwide and rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones.

“The military & defense vertical to hold the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period”

The military & defense vertical is expected to account for the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period. Presently, countries are also giving importance to strengthening counter-drone measures to monitor terrorist activities, which would boost the demand for anti-drone systems in the near future. The use of drones for border trespassing, smuggling, and spying has increased. As a result, the demand for an efficient anti-drone system is expected to rise in the coming years in the military & defense sector.

“Electronic systems to hold the largest share of anti-drone market during forecast period”

Electronic anti-drone systems are likely to account for the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period. This is due to huge investments by several key players across the world in developing electronic anti-drone systems. Along with this, the low cost of development and easily comprehensible technology propel the growth of the market for electronic anti-drone systems. Electronic systems such as radar, electro-optical systems, infrared sensor systems, GNSS jammers, and RF jammers are being adopted to counter drones.

The Americas to hold the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period

The Americas is likely to account for a major share of the global anti-drone market during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the growth of this market include increasing incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones and rising number of terrorist attacks in American countries, especially in the US. The dramatic growth in drone accidents and incidences has raised fundamental questions about national security, public safety, and privacy regulations. This compelled the government to deploy anti-drone systems to ensure safety and security from illicit drones. The growth can also be attributed to the presence of several key players in this region, such SRC, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies Corp. (US), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US). The Boeing Co. (US), and DeTect, Inc. (US).

SRC, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies Corp. (US), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US), Thales Group (France), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.(UK), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.(Israel), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), DroneShield Ltd. (Australia), Liteye Systems, Inc. (US), Dedrone (US), Northrop Grumman Corp. (US), DeTect, Inc. (US), MBDA (Germany), Battelle Memorial Institute (US), Saab AB (Sweden), CACI International (US), and The Boeing Co. (US) are among a few major players in the anti-drone market.

