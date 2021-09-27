Field Force Automation Market Trends, Application and Regional Forecast to 2024

The global field force automation market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 2.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period. Factors that drive the market growth of field force automation software market are rising demand for robust solutions for maximizing the efficiency of field forces in real-time and growing adoption of cloud-based enterprise mobility solutions.

The field force automation software market comprises significant solution providers, such as ServiceMax (US), IFS (Sweden), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Trimble (US), ClickSoftware (US), Salesforce (US), Astea (US), FieldEZ (India), BT, Accruent (US), Acumatica (US), Folio3 (US), LeadSquared (India), Kloudq (India), Appobile Labs (India), Mize (US), Nimap Infotech (India), and Channelplay (India). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the field force automation Software market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The players in this market have embraced different strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. New product launches and enhancements; and partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations, have been the most dominating strategies adopted by the major players from 2017 to 2019, which helped them strengthen their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Large enterprises segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

With increasing push towards adopting newer technologies, companies across the world are implementing field force automation solutions to optimize field service delivery, improve workforce productivity, increase profit margins, improve RoI, and service revenues. Field force automation solution empowers field managers and mobile workers with real-time collaboration and communication and predictive analytics capabilities.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the demand for constant guidance, training, and support among enterprises, during the product deployment life cycle. Services enable companies to choose the right set of solutions as well as deploy solutions correctly and operate them without hassle.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Many companies in North America are adopting field force automation to integrate it with their existing IT infrastructure and improve their field operations and field crew productivity. North America houses some of the significant field force automation vendors, such as Accruent, Acumatica, Folio3, ServiceMax, Mize, VisitBasis, Salesforce, Intueri, Inc., ClickSoftware, Oracle, Microsoft, Trimble, and Astea. These players have their headquarters, direct sales offices, and a large number of channel partners in the region to cater North American companies., which has further added to the high adoption of field force automation solutions in North America.

