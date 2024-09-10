Sports Analytics Market – Impact Of AI And Machine Learning

Sports Analytics Industry Overview

The global sports analytics market size was estimated to be USD 3.52 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth can be attributed to the growing significance of analytics solutions for analyzing team performance, tracking individual players, monitoring injuries, and optimizing training programs. The market is further expanding due to the increasing number of sports leagues as well as national and international sports events across the globe.

The proliferation of wearable technology and sensors has enabled the real-time tracking of athletes, providing a large volume of data on their movements, physiological metrics, and overall performance. This granular information not only aids coaches and sports scientists in optimizing training regimens but also assists teams in making informed decisions during games. Furthermore, the market has become integral to fan engagement, with teams leveraging data to enhance the spectator experience through personalized content, interactive applications, and augmented reality experiences.

Technology providers have developed a HANS device, a U-shaped device located behind the neck. This device is built from composite material and consists of two major parts. One is helmet support, and the other is neck and shoulder support. The device prevents the head from flogging backward and forward in a crash while also preventing excessive twisting movements. Furthermore, technology providers have integrated sports equipment such as golf and cricket balls with GPS technology to capture real-time tracking and transfer the data to mobile phones. The GPS helps to automatically keep score and determine the strengths and weaknesses of players. For instance, the GPS chip located in the golf ball can keep track of the shot’s height, shot tracking, and golf ball location and synchronize the data to the application in the mobile phone.

The need for precision in decision-making is the key driver propelling the growth of the market. With the advent of advanced tracking technologies and the widespread use of wearables, teams can now capture intricate details about player movements, fitness levels, and physiological data in real-time. The availability of this information empowers coaches and sports scientists to make informed decisions regarding training regimens, injury prevention strategies, and in-game tactics. The precision offered by sports analytics not only enhances the overall performance of athletes but also contributes to the collective success of teams by identifying patterns and trends that might go unnoticed through traditional methods. For instance, in February 2022, Oracle Corporation and Red Bull Racing entered a partnership and formed a new team called Oracle Red Bull Racing. The team utilized Oracle Cloud’s analytics and optimized technology to enhance training and fan experience.

The market is undergoing a transformative shift as there is an increasing focus on engaging fans at stadiums. Traditionally, the in-stadium experience revolved around the live action on the field, but the integration of advanced analytics is reshaping the way fans interact with their favorite sports. Teams and venues are leveraging analytics to create a more immersive and personalized experience for spectators. This shift is not only enhancing fan engagement but also providing teams and sponsors with valuable insights into fan behavior and preferences.

Sports Analytics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sports analytics market based on component, analysis, sports, end-use, and region:

Sports Analytics Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

• Software

• Services

Sports Analytics Analysis Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

• On-Field

o Player & Team Analysis

o Video Analysis

o Health Assessment

• Off-Field

o Fan Engagement

o Ticket Pricing

Sports Analytics Sports Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

• Football

• Cricket

• Baseball

• Basketball

• Rugby

• Others

Sports Analytics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

• Sports Team

• Sports Leagues/Associations

• Individual Players/Coaches

• Media Organization

• Sports Betting

• Others

Sports Analytics Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Agile Sports Analytics LLC

• Catapult Group International Ltd.

• ChyroHego Corporation

• Deltatre S.p.A.

• Experfy, Inc.

• Genius Sports Group

• International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Arecont Vision Coaster LLC

• The Sportradar Group

• Stats LLC

Key Sports Analytics Company Insights

• Oracle Corporation specializes in developing and marketing database software and technology, cloud-engineered systems, and enterprise software products. The company provides a comprehensive suite of products for sports analytics that enables teams to harness the power of data for strategic decision-making, performance optimization, fan engagement, and revenue generation.

• SAS Institute Inc. specializes in business intelligence, predictive and advanced analytics, software applications, and data visualization offerings. The company provides solutions for advanced analytics, AI, ML, data management, fraud & security, IoT, and operationalizing analytics, among others.

• Agile Sports Analytics LLC enable sports teams and organizations to make data-driven decisions quickly and efficiently. The company’s technology is designed to process and analyze large volumes of sports data, providing insights into player performance, game strategies, and health management.

• Experfy Inc. transform sports data in an easily interpreted and utilized manner. The company harnesses big data and AI technologies to offer innovative solutions that empower sports organizations, teams, and broadcasters with actionable insights. Its services range from performance analysis and player health monitoring to fan engagement strategies, ensuring a comprehensive approach to sports analytics.

Recent Developments

• In January 2024, Sportradar AG launched FanID, a new platform that delivers personalized marketing by combining a data clean room and the company’s marketing activation technology to connect rightsholders and brands. By utilizing FanID, brands can gain access to official sports data and Intellectual Property (IP) from rightsholders, enabling them to create engaging and authentic marketing initiatives.

• In March 2023, Deltatre S.p.A. partnered with Major League Soccer (MLS) and Sportec Solutions, under which it would produce advanced data feeds from every MLS match. These enhanced data feeds would provide fans watching MLS games on MLS Season Pass, a steaming service offered on the Apple TV app, with more engaging information. The feeds are likely to play a key role in fostering the league’s growth, both on and off the field.

• In December 2023, Genius Sports Group launched its new and innovative identification solution, FanHub ID. This privacy-compliant solution utilizes proprietary online and offline data signals to construct fan-based profiles. It provides marketers and content owners with fresh opportunities to reach effectively, and measure engaged sports audiences on a large scale.