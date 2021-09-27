Food Premix Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2031

250 Pages Food Premix Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Market Taxonomy Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Form Type Powder

Liquid Ingredients Type Vitamins

Minerals

Nucleotides

Amino Acids

Botanicals Function Type Bone Health

Immunity

Digestion

Energy

Heart Health

Weight Management

Vision Health

Brain Health & Memory

Other Function Types Application Early Life Nutrition/Baby Food

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Pharma OTC

Food Premix Market Scope Of The Report A recent analytical research report of Fact.MR provides estimations and forecasts on the food premix market at a global, regional, and country level. This report offers growth prospects of the market for the historical (2012-2016) and forecast (2017-2026) period. In its initiating chapter that offers an executive summary of the food premix market, the report offers insights on every market segments along with a quick introduction to key market dynamics and imperative numbers that indicate the global food premix market’s growth potential. The succeeding chapter, titled overview, imparts a comprehensive introduction of the food premix market coupled with a formal definition of the target product “food premix”. 7 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Food Premix Market for the Forecast Period 2017-2026 North America is expected to prevail as the largest market for food premix, trailed by Europe, in terms of both value and volume. Aging population across the Western economies that include the U.S., Germany, Italy, and the U.K., coupled with their focus on leading active & healthy lifestyles, regular exercising, and maintaining a nutrition-rich diet will sustain demand for food premix in these nations.

Revenues from sales of food premix in North America and Europe will collectively account for over three-fifth market share over the period of forecast. In addition, the market in APEJ is set to register a relatively faster expansion than that in Europe, although accounting for a comparatively lower market revenue share.

Rapid urbanization, rise in middle-class population with higher GHDI, soaring focus on fitness & health, and western influence on diets of people in APEJ countries, such as India and China, will continue to impact growth of food premix market in the region.

Powder form of food premix are expected to be sought-after among consumers worldwide in the upcoming years, on account of their ease-of-use and storage convenience. Revenues from sales of powdered food premixes will remain considerably larger than those procured from liquid food premixes.

Amino acids will endure as preferred ingredient type in food premix, with an envisaged market revenue share of over 33% during 2017 to 2026. Revenue shares of vitamins and minerals in the market will also remain significant. Sales of nucleotides will record the fastest sales expansion in the market, in terms of value, through 2026.

Food & beverages are likely to remain dominant applications of food premix. Sales of food premix in nutritional improvement programs will record a similar CAGR as that in food & beverage application, although estimated to account for the least market revenue share during the forecast period.

Weight management and energy will continue to be preferred functions in food premix among consumers, so as to curtail challenges related to obesity and overweight, highly prevalent pandemic ailments. Key players profiled by Fact.MR’s report on the global food premix market are Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, Lycored Ltd., Barentz International, WATSON-INC, Prinova Group LLC, Fenchem Biotek Ltd., Farbest Brands, BASF SE, Jubilant Life Sciences, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Glanbia plc.

