Upcoming Growth Trends in the Grain Silos and Storage System Market

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —The global grain silos and storage system market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025. The farmers in developing and developed regions are investing in setting-up of silos which helps in facilitating the storage of grains, and with appropriate conditions, they can be stored for a longer period of time, irrespective of the external weather conditions, are some of the factors driving the growth in the market.

COVID-19 impact on grain silos and storage system market

The global market includes major product manufacturers like AGCO Corporation(US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), and Symaga (Spain). These companies have their manufacturing and service facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses up to some extent. Though this pandemic situation has impacted their businesses, there is no significant impact on the global operations and supply chain of their grain silos and storage system. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players are still in operation.

Driver: Production of high-quality grains through effective storing and efficient post-harvest management to drive the market growth

A majority of the countries, including the US, Canada, Mexica, China, India, Germany, and the UK, which significantly export agricultural produce in the international markets, are focusing on maintaining the quality of their grains for a longer period of time. Their use is higher in the developed regions, as the farmers in these regions cultivate large-scale farmlands and store high quantities of crops for a longer period of time. In addition, due to the increased prevalence of farmers that can invest in set-up silos, the growth of the market is high in the region. The European region consists of many strong grain silo manufacturers. The key players in the silos market, such as Rostfrei Steels, Silos Cordoba, PRADO Silos, and Symaga, are now focusing on developing silos that meet the needs of farmers in different geographies.

By silo type, grain bins are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the grain silos and storage system market during the forecast period

The grain bins are constructed as vented, silver, and corrugated steel-structured containers that have a larger diameter than silos, which are offered in various heights. These type of grain bins are generally used for the storage of dry corn and soybeans, which meet the domestic or export demands for the use of feed, food, and fuel. They are also used for the storage of free-flowing grains or other non-corrosive granular materials up to 52 lb/ft3 (833 kg/m3). Grain bins have a storage capacity that ranges between 1,000 and over a million bushels of grains per structure. They are developed for aerating grains at cooler temperatures for safer and longer period of storage.

By commodity type, maize segment is projected to dominate the market.

Maize is an important crop in various developed and developing countries. It is used as livestock feed and processed into various food and industrial products, such as starch, sweeteners, corn oil, beverage & industrial alcohol, and fuel ethanol. The major feed grains consumed in the US are corn, sorghum, barley, and oats. According to the USDA, in the US, corn is a major feed grain, accounting for more than 95% of the total feed grain production and use. It is used as a key energy ingredient in the livestock feed.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for grain silos & storage system is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific. With the presence of densely populated countries, such as China and India, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be one of the key markets for grain silos and storage system. The region’s increasing population and rising income levels are factors that are projected to drive the demand for food and agricultural commodities in the coming years. On the other hand, the region has limited arable land, inadequate water, low farm yields, and increased soil degradation conditions due to urbanization. China and India are ranked first and second, in terms of rice and wheat production, at the global level.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the grain silos & storage system market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as AGCO Corporation (US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain), Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd (UK), Mysilo (Turkey), Sukup Manufacturing Co. (US), MICHA£ (Poland), Privé SA (France), Dehºetiler Makina (Turkey), MULMIX SpA Unipersonale (Italy), Polnet Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Brock Grain Systems (US), Behlen Mfg. Co. (US), SCAFCO Grain Systems Co. (US), Sioux Steel Company (US), Superior Grain Equipment (US), and Hoffmann, Inc. (US).

