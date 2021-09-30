What are 7 of the Commonest Types of MBA Courses?

Noida, India, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — There are numerous MBA (Master of Business Administration) programs just like some undergraduate degree. Students have a lot of interest in joining these business programs. There are 2-year courses, such as the MBA Course BBSR, and various other MBA programs. Find out about 7 of the commonest types of MBA courses.

One-year MBA

This type of program is ideal for those having a graduate or a master’s degree in a complimentary subject as well as for people who are unable to afford to spend two academic years away from their families or in school. The one-year MBA program is designed especially to be completed in only a year. The duration of these classes is longer and students need to go through a comprehensive and extremely extensive study in a year. If you wish to enroll in the course, you can avail numerous options.

Two year MBA

This kind of MBA program is conducted full time, and lasts for as long as 18 months. The course begins in the month of August or September, and can last for 3 – 4 months. After every semester, there is a break for some days. During the weekdays, classes can be taken by students.

Dual MBA

The course helps students get a dual degree. There can be two degrees with the MBA degree, such as the MS. It was initiated for students in order to cut costs and save their time. Plenty of schools provide students with varied opportunities. Presently, the system has undergone a change and the programs are flexible in order to help students easily adapt.

Accelerated MBA

It is a higher course that offers deeper knowledge and includes more number of classes. Similar to the full time MBA courses, these do not include much vacation. Students can only get a few days off for their own vacation. These generally do not come with summer break. It is offered in many management colleges Greater Noida.

Part time MBA

It is mainly offered to office goers who wish to work as well as pursue a higher degree. The part time MBA classes are organized either in the evening in the weekdays or at times in the weekends. These usually last for as long as 3 years.

Distance learning MBA

Such courses are offered off campus, and are primarily for individuals lacking the time needed for attending the classes. The courses come in varied formats such as online courses, post, correspondence, video and email, offline courses etc.

Executive MBA

This kind of course is primarily created for the top managerial level employees and executives who wish to satisfy their academic requirements. Executive MBA (EMBA) programs are generally one-year programs and are generally part time. These are meant for people having over 5 years of professional experience as managers or some other posts. Students are allowed to enroll and pursue this type of course while they follow a full time profession. Students can come from any type of professional background, such as government, profit organization or non-profit organization.