Takufu- A Super Powerhouse of Exclusive Personalized Products Online

Sharjah, UAE, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — Takufu is a renowned online marketplace located in Media City, Sharjah, offering excellent home décor items and Wall decoration items in Sharjah at attractive prices. Over the last couple of months, Takufu is spreading their little wings day by day all over GCC areas with the intention of serving their potential customers with some exclusive handcrafted products.

Takufu is an exclusive powerhouse of premium home decor items, Jewelry, Women Accessories, Personalized & Handcraft Products, Beautiful Indoor and Outdoor Plants, Calligraphy Arts, Wall Hangings, and Elegant Pottery Products with global design sensibilities that stimulate a higher lifestyle. They are offering more than 500+ products through their website, so people can buy essential items easily. The company is offering Free Delivery on orders above AED 125 as well.

Takufu is No 1 platform in GCC to facilitate and enable individuals who have mastered in creative artistry. People who are gifted with hidden talents can also explore themselves with Takufu. The company ties up with some creative sellers who can promote their handcrafted products through the platform. They always give priorities on the delivery of healthy and high standard living.

“We bring out our own signature styles and theme collections every season, across the very best in high-end products for the online luxury home decor seekers. Allow Takufu to share your hassle and live life at ease. We strive to deliver a stress-free process and share a relaxed smile”, commented Ashraf Abbas, the President of Takufu, yesterday an Online Press Release.

Furthermore, Takufu is a top online brand in Sharjah, new to Ecommerce Business with huge responsibilities. The main priority of this business is 100% Customer satisfaction. Every day, they are expanding their business step by step to serve their customers with personalized products online. People who are looking for top brands at great prices can avail their services and products.

About the Company:

Takufu, brings you the Unique, Handcraft and Traditional products. We aimed to deliver the healthy and unique living. We strive to deliver a stress-free process and share a relaxed smile. With us, you can now sit back and relax. Please visit their website: https://takufu.com/ or call their executive: +971544725145.