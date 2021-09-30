Operating Microscopes Market Worth 915.6 Million USD by 2021 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report “Operating Microscopes Market by Application (Neuro and Spine Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgery, Oncology, Urology, Documentations), End User (Hospitals, Outpatient Facility) – Global Forecast to 2021″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the Market is poised to reach USD 915.6 Million by 2021 from USD 508.1 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2016 to 2021.

Browse 69 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 115 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Operating Microscopes Market”

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=179225920

The report provides a detailed overview of major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends and strategies impacting the global market along with estimates and forecast of revenue. The increasing use of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS), increase in the number of surgeries and growing demand for MIS, advancements in healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and customized microscopy solutions are the key factors driving the growth of the global Surgical Microscopes Market. However, factors such as high cost of advanced surgical/operating microscopes, implementation of excise tax by the U.S. government, and high custom duties on medical devices are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The global Operating Microscopes Market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into neuro and spine surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, gynecology and urology, oncology, dentistry, ENT surgery, and documentation. In 2016, the neuro and spine surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the increasing demand for surgical/operating microscopes in neurosurgery. However, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer around the world.

On the basis of end user, the Surgical Microscopes Market is segmented into hospitals and outpatient facilities. In 2016, hospitals are estimated to account for the largest share of the global Operating Microscopes Market. The growing usage of surgical/operating microscopes in complex neurology, ENT, and dental procedures, and implementation of less-invasive surgical instruments during MIS procedures in hospitals are key market drivers in this end-user segment.

In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Operating Microscopes Market. Factors such as the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, infrastructural advancements in healthcare facilities, and increase in the number of surgeries are driving the growth of the North American Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=179225920

The Surgical Microscopes Market is dominated by established players such as Novartis AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), and Hagg-Streit Surgical (Germany).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/surgical-microscopes.asp