Bask in the Lovely Glow of Flowers with Melorra’s Flower Festival Jewellery Collection

Bangalore, India, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — Every week is a new release week at Melorra, the popular lightweight precious jewellery brand. Based out of Bangalore, Melorra is known to bring a range of globally inspired jewellery designs in gold, diamond, and gemstones. Recently, the brand unveiled a collection inspired by the lovely flower trend that has been making waves in the fashion market. As part of its AW21 collection, Melorra launched the Flower Festival range of gold jewellery. It consists of a variety of jewellery designs with lovely cutworks that resemble flower petals and their shape.

Seeing how delicate flower shapes have become popular among girls and women as a jewellery item, Melorra has aptly taken the trend and transformed it into a brilliant range of precious gold accessories. The Flower Festival collection brings the charm of many flowers to the fore, with tulips, roses, orchids, and dahlias being the most desired ones. Perfect for casual wear along with a formal look, the collection is an ode to the Oshibana style of dressing that brings the naturally cheerful look of flowers onto the wearer. The designer of the collection speaks, “Autumn-Winter 2021 delights us with a floral appeal. From hydrangeas, roses, orchids, tulips, to dahlias, daisies and more, it’s a bouquet bash on the runway and in every fashionistas’ closet. Inspired by this captivating vibe, we’ve created a range in gold with cutwork for a look that says positivity à la Oshibana.”

More About the Flower Festival Collection

The jewellery range in this collection features 75 spectacular designs made in yellow gold in both 18K and 22K. The patterns of these pieces include lovely flower cutworks.

It includes several jewellery categories for daily wear gears like earrings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, bangles, etc.

The price range for the Flower Festival collection starts from INR 14,000 and goes up to INR 1,68,000

Explore the entire collection on Melorra’s official website.

Grab the latest and trendy 18karat gold pendants that bring style and comfort together: https://www.melorra.com/jewellery/18karat-gold-pendants/