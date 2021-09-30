Botulinum Toxin Market Prominent Players, Recent Developments and Trend Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Botulinum Toxin Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Botulinum Toxin Market size is expected to value at USD 7.3 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the ever-growing population and rising number of minimally invasive or non-invasive procedures performed each year. Botulinum toxin is commonly used as a neurotoxin, which is typically found in various antigenic forms namely BNT-A, BNT-B, BTT-C, BNT-D, BNT-E, BNT-F and BNT-G.

Key Players:

Ipsen group

Allergan

Medytox

Merz GmbH and Co. KGaA

US Worldmed, LLC

Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

KGaA

Growth Drivers:

These antigenic forms are produced with the help of an anaerobic bacterium, Clostridium botulinum. Common application of the botulinum toxin is the aesthetic therapy. Hence, these factors are expected to play vital for sustained market growth in the upcoming years. Globally, the botulinum toxin industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market of botulinum toxin.

However, use of botulinum toxin has severe side effects such as allergic reactions, rashes, neck and back pain, thus liming market growth to a certain extent. Unauthorized use of botulinum toxin can also lead to difficulty during swallowing food, shortness of breath and nausea thereby further restraining market advancement. Furthermore, higher cost of these expensive procedures coupled with minimum availability of the products like Myobloc by Solstice are expected to negatively affect overall market performance. Yet, increasing adoption of neurotoxins in therapeutics as well as cosmetic application are expected to fuel market demand for botulinum toxin over the next seven years.

Botulinum toxin is gaining a wide popularity in cosmetic as well as aesthetic applications due to properties such as anti-aging and facial therapy. Rise in the number of application of botulinum toxin involving treatment of frown lines, crow’s feet lines, and glabellar lines are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. The aesthetic segment has largest share in the botulinum toxin market in the last few years. Additionally, increasing approval rate by regional and international authorities are predicted to drive market demand over the next seven years.

Rise in the number of research & development activities coupled with favorable government laws & regulation are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the near future. Botox injections involving botulinum toxin weaken and completely paralyzes muscles and blocks certain nerves, which is influential during complex treatments. The effect of botulinum toxin commonly lasts about three to twelve months depending on the type of treatment.

Product Type Outlook:

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Botulinum Toxin Type B

End Use Outlook:

Therapeutic

Aesthetic

Regional Outlook:

The botulinum toxin industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in the healthcare sector, higher disposable income, availability of a variety of aesthetic procedures for enhancing external appearance and existence of well-established infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the botulinum toxin market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness among consumers, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

