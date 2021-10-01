Western European Region, With Its High Expenditure On Herbal Medicine Research Is Expected To Drive The Pygeum Bark Extract Market 2031

Pygeum bark extract is extracted from Pygeum africanum an African cherry tree, which is an evergreen tree found at higher altitudes across Africa. This tree is known to be used in historic times dating back to the 1700s. Tribes in southern Africa region used the bark to treat bladder discomfort.

Pygeum Bark Extract Market Drivers and Trends

Pygeum bark extract offer an alternative to pharmaceutical medicines which could have higher side effects. Thus the wellbeing concerns among health conscious consumers is expected to drive the pygeum bark extract market during the forecast period. The trends in use of traditional or herbal medicines is different for different regions, for example manufacturers do not need to register their products with FDA in US or get an approval, these are sold as dietary supplements. For this reason a large number of herbal products are flooding the American market and gaining high acceptance among masses. The increased focus in innovation in herbal products in Western Europe is generating supply side demand and countries like Germany and France are spending high amounts on research of pygeum bark.

Pygeum Bark Extract Market Segmentation:

Pygeum bark extract market is segmented into form and distribution channel. Pygeum bark extract is available in almost every dosage form including capsules and tablets, hence this herbal medicine is expected to account for a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Originally available in powder form, increasing with a steady growth rate and yield a larger portion in terms of volume attributed to the diversity in use and ease of handling. The benefits of pygeum bark extract has created a costumer side demand and hence formulations of different kind have been developed and the shift in consumer trust towards herbal medicines is expected to drive the pygeum bark extract market during the forecast period. Pygeum bark extract market by distribution channel is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales channel. Indirect sales channel for pygeum bark extract is further segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, pharmacy & drugstores, and online retail.

Regional analysis for Pygeum Bark Extract Market includes

North America Pygeum Bark Extract Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Pygeum Bark Extract Market Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe Pygeum Bark Extract Market EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia Pygeum Bark Extract Market

Japan Pygeum Bark Extract Market

APEJ Pygeum Bark Extract Market Greater China India S. Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa Pygeum Bark Extract Market GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



