Growing Incidences Of Fatal Cardiac Injuries Have Created Need For Non-invasive Coronary Imaging Market

Non-Invasive Coronary Imaging Market: Global Review, 2018 to 2028

Coronary artery disease (CHD) is a cause of high mortality in the United States, killing more than 500,000 people each year. Non-invasive coronary imaging is used as a diagnostic and prognostic approach to assess the symptoms of patients with suspected coronary artery disease.

Non-invasive coronary imaging is mainly performed in patients with myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, or acute coronary syndrome with / without angina pectoris.

Important interest groups in the market, including industry players, political decision-makers and investors in various countries, have continuously realigned their strategies and approaches for their implementation in order to open up new opportunities.

Non-Invasive Coronary Imaging Market: Key Players

Players identified in the global Non-Invasive Coronary Imaging Market include Toshiba Medical Systems, Hologic, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc. GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and Hitachi Medical Corporation.

The non-invasive coronary imaging market has strong barriers to entry, which has increased competition among existing players. The companies operating in the Non-Invasive Coronary Imaging market compete primarily on the basis of a product differentiation strategy.

Non-Invasive Coronary Imaging Market: Overview

Non-invasive coronary imaging systems successfully compete with conventional invasive methods such as catheter-based or surgical procedures. The patient-friendly properties of non-invasive coronary imaging are spurring the introduction of combinatorial imaging modalities of cardiac computed tomography (MDCT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MR) in routine clinical practice, especially for direct imaging of the coronary vessels. Such distinctive features accelerated the development of a gold standard approach to cardiac diagnostics and prognostic testing.

Non-Invasive Coronary Imaging Market: Drivers

The growing number of fatal heart injuries and the potential risk of cardiovascular events have created a need for the commercialization of non-invasive coronary imaging solutions.

The price reduction associated with building infrastructure and the growing number of government grants to introduce advanced imaging technologies are fueling the introduction of non-invasive coronary imaging systems. The ability to provide more precise and accurate mapping of cardiac structure and function enabled the introduction of non-invasive coronary imaging systems during intraoperative cardiac sessions.

The non-invasive coronary imaging market is also experiencing a shift in technology shift to high resolution CT / MRI imaging, which has also reduced turnaround time. The reduction in turnaround time resulted in an increased number of tests performed by each doctor / surgeon. The increased number of tests performed by end users also increases the ROI of capital-intensive non-invasive coronary imaging technologies.

However, the high infrastructure costs associated with non-invasive coronary imaging solutions are still a problem for resource poor countries. In addition, there are the ancillary costs of non-invasive coronary imaging systems such as annual maintenance costs.

The cost of consumables is expected to reduce the adoption of non-invasive coronary imaging. Limited end-user awareness of novel technologies is one of the main factors hindering the growth of the non-invasive coronary imaging market, particularly in the Asia and Africa region.

The regional analysis includes

North America (USA, Canada)

Latin America (Argentina, Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Spain, France, Russia, Poland)

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (India, Australia and New Zealand, China, ASEAN)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, rest of MEA)

Non-Invasive Coronary Imaging Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Non-Invasive Coronary Imaging Market is segmented into regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East, and Africa. High infrastructure spending and significant end-use awareness make North America one of the growth regions for the non-invasive coronary imaging market.

In addition, the growing number of patients with chronic CVS ​​disease is also fueling the growth of the North American non-invasive coronary imaging market.

European countries hold the second largest market share due to favorable reimbursement guidelines for cardiac indications. The markets in the Asia and Africa regions are the most lucrative from a demand perspective as large numbers of patients seek more reliable and affordable coronary imaging solutions.

Non-invasive Coronary Imaging Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global Non-invasive Coronary Imaging Market has been segmented on the basis of component, end user, and geography.

Based on type, global Non-invasive Coronary Imaging market is segmented as below:

Systems Radionuclide cardiac imaging Echocardiography Cardiac Computed Tomography Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging



Software

Services

Based on end user, global Non-invasive Coronary Imaging market is segmented as below:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Medical Research Institutes

Details on the latest innovations and developments in non-invasive coronary imaging and how it will become more attractive to customers over the forecast period.

Analysis of customer demand for the products and their likely development in the coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government agencies and local agencies and their impact on the demand for the Non-Invasive Coronary Imaging Market.

Insights into the Adoption of New Technology and its Impact on the Non-Invasive Coronary Imaging Market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on the Non-Invasive Coronary Imaging Market and the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.

Assesses the post-pandemic impact on sales of the Non-Invasive Coronary Imaging Market during the forecast period.

