Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2022

The Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) Market is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. The Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) industry is expected to develop due to its growing demand in the production of paints, adhesives, nylon 6, 12, and powder coatings. It is utilized as an important raw material for the production of nylon 6, 12. Nylon 6, 12 has an extensive variety of uses comprising fragrances, detergents, greases, adhesives, coatings, and polyesters.

Growing demand for dodecanedioic acid for the production of powder coatings and the paints due to its great efficiency combined with the development of the end-use manufacturing is estimated to motivate the market above the prediction period. The Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) market on the source of Type of Application could span Lubricants, Powder Coatings, Adhesives, Resins and Others. The subdivision of Resins held the biggest stake of the Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA) industry during the past year. Growing uses of nylon in screws, gears, and fabrics are the major business development projections for the application.

Furthermore, increasing practice of nylon due to its grander strength, greater elasticity, and abundant availability will drive the progress of the business. Growing funds for the R&D in the direction of manufacture of biocentered specialty polymer, for example nylon, will additionally balance the progress of the business.

The scope for the powder coatings in the Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) market is estimated to perceive the maximum improvements. Growing demand for the lubricants, coatings, and paints throughout the world owing to increasing production of automobiles and building construction is the most important reason absolutely prompting the progress of the business. Usage in paints & coatings supports in giving scratch guard & confrontation from dampness, high temperature, and chemicals, greater excellence appearance, grander confrontation to corrosion as equated to old-style materials.

Global DDDA Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Resins

Powder coatings

Adhesives

Lubricants

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Zibo Guangtong Chemical

BASF

Cathay Industrial Biotech

Evonik and many others

By the source of geography, North American and European Dodecanedioic Acid market collectively rules international demand. It was responsible for more than 45% stake of the general capacity during the year 2014. The appearance of Mexico as a center for automobile manufacturing in the neighborhood of the U.S.A market together with the increasing national intake is estimated to trigger the demand above the prediction period.

Small progress in the manufacture of nylon in Italy, Germany and France, taking in to account the greater prices of manufacturing, is projected to result in the steady development of the Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) market in Europe over the prediction period.

