Agricultural Sprayers Market Projected to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5%

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Agricultural Sprayers Market by Type (Self-propelled, Tractor-mounted, Trailed, Handheld, Aerial), Capacity, Farm Size, Crop Type, Power Source (Fuel-based, Electric & Battery-driven, Manual, Solar), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025“, the global agricultural sprayers market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Agricultural sprayers have become essential for farmers or growers for spraying pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers in the field pre- and post-harvest as per the requirement. Thus, the market for agricultural sprayers is growing due to extensive changes in farming and spraying technologies.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Agricultural Sprayers Market

The agricultural sprayers market includes major Tier I and II manufacturers like John Deere, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., STIHL, AGCO Corporation, Yamaha Motor Corp., and Bucher Industries AG. These manufacturers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Though this pandemic situation has impacted their businesses, there is no significant impact on their agricultural sprayers’ global operations and supply chain. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players are still in operation.

Opportunities: Growth in the trend of precision and other modern farming practices.

The farming industry is experiencing various technological advancements. Increasing demand for advanced technological solutions, modern technology, and agriculture has enabled farmers to engage in effective weed management practices. Increasing awareness about equipment such as sprayers among farmers is fueling the growth of the sprayers market globally. Also, modern agricultural techniques such as precision farming help growers to make more revenue from agribusinesses. Precision farming helps obtain accurate information regarding the application of irrigation water, liquid fertilizers, nutrients, herbicides, and pesticides on the field, thereby reducing the wastage of resources. Mapping software, variable rate technology (VRT), yield mapping, and other modern farming techniques help farmers increase the fertility, productivity, profitability, and sustainability of crops. If there is a shortage of fertilizers, their inappropriate and improper use will lead to underproduction and wastage.

By power source, the fuel-based sprayer segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period

Fuel-operated sprayers are most efficient due to their strong engine, capacity to cover large farm areas, and reduced human effort, but they also demand proper maintenance. For their running, all engines need fuel, air, and a proper system of ignition. Thus, in a petrol engine, clean petrol, clean air, and healthy ignition are essential. Fuel-based sprayers are used for high volume spraying.

By crop type, the cereals segment is projected to account for the largest share in the agricultural sprayers market during the forecast period

Cereals form an important segment for the agricultural sprayers market as wheat and maize are grown abundantly in different regions. The use of agricultural sprayers helps farmers cover larger farm sizes and protect crops, resulting in higher crop yield. According to the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook for 2014–2023, the global wheat utilization volume is projected to reach 774 million tons by 2023; 295 million tons is projected to be utilized in developed countries while the remaining 479 million tons are expected to be utilized in developing countries. Agricultural sprayers experience high demand from cereal producers to increase crop yield. Thus, increasing demand for cereals and grains in consumers’ diets drives the growth of the agricultural sprayers market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for a major share in the market during the forecast period

This market is also projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Agriculture is the major occupation in the Asia Pacific region; it has a huge regional presence, including countries like China, India, Australia, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Thus, the increasing agricultural practices, use of advanced technological farm equipment, and requirement of high-quality agricultural produce are expected to drive the agricultural sprayers market in this region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies and the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as John Deere (US), CNH Industrial N.V. (UK), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India), STIHL (Germany), AGCO Corporation (US), Yamaha Motor Corp. (Japan), Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland), EXEL Industries (France), AMAZONEN-Werke (Germany), BGROUP S.p.A. (Italy), Agro Chem Inc. (US), Boston Crop Sprayers Ltd. (UK), H&H Farm Machine Co. (US), Buhler Industries Inc. (Canada), AG Spray Equipment, Inc. (US), and John Rhodes AS Ltd (UK).

