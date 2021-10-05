Rising Consumer Inclination Towards Natural Food Additives Boost the Cultured Dextrose Market

Request Brochure – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3676 Cultured Dextrose is produced through the controlled fermentation of milk or dextrose (sugar) with propionibacterium freudenreichii. Cultured dextrose is majorly used in the production of cheese, swiss cheese and various other dairy products. Cultured Dextrose is used as a food additive to prevent the growth of undesired bacteria, yeasts and molds. Cultured dextrose is an off-white powder, which contains short-chain organic acids and other natural fermentation-derived metabolites that are used to increase the shelf life and enhance the flavor in numerous applications. Cultured dextrose is used widely to increase the shelf life of cheeses, meat, salad dressings, dips, spreads, baked goods, frozen foods and more. The increasing inclination of consumers towards the clean labeled foods drives the cultured dextrose market globally, as cultured dextrose helps the food manufacturers to provide clean-labeled foods while maintaining the consistent quality and flavor of the food.

Several Applications of Cultured Dextrose Leads to the Growth of the Market The rising trend of natural food preservatives has originated the market for clean label food products, which are free from synthetic variants of additives. And hence, the booming food & beverage industry and the changing lifestyle is boosting the demand for natural preservatives, such as cultured dextrose. The busy lifestyle of consumers is increasing their dependency for packed foods & beverages in the market, thus boosting the demand for cultured dextrose. As cultured dextrose is suitable for the use in a variety of products like soups and mixed meals, it is regarded as natural and healthier by consumers, thereby aiding in the growth of cultured dextrose market.

Flavor Enhancing Ability of Cultured Dextrose Infuses the Overall Market The global cultured dextrose market can be segmented on the basis of form, function and application type. Based on the form, the cultured dextrose can be classified into solids and liquids. On the basis of function, the cultured dextrose can be bifurcated into shelf life extender, antimicrobial agent and flavor enhancer. Based on the application type, the cultured dextrose can be segmented into bakery, dairy products, frozen foods, meat & poultry and others. The other applications of cultured dextrose include beverages, dips, salad dressings, sausage and soups among others. The cultured dextrose market can be segmented into seven regions, namely: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and The Middle East and Africa.

The cultured dextrose is majorly used in the North America region, as the availability of processed foods, ready-to-eat foods, is increasing and are greatly accepted by the consumers. Rising demand for dairy products is also expected to boost the growth of the cultured dextrose market. Primarily North American Market is paying keen attention to the clean labels and their benefits, thus aiding in the manufacturing of natural-made food additives like cultured dextrose. Regions like Latin America and the Asia Pacific have similar regulation as of North America which leads to massive investment in research and development on the potential uses of cultured dextrose in the regions. The cultured dextrose market in the Europe region is likely to experience slow growth as the regulatory framework of Europe demands the approval and labeling of each organic acid and peptide, therefore, the cultured dextrose is not widely used in the Europe market.

High Demand from the Developed Regions boosts the Cultured Dextrose Market The overall cultured dextrose market is highly consolidated as a small number of players dominate the global market. There are several companies, which are investing heavily in the cultured dextrose market and its R&D setup. Some of the major players in the cultured dextrose market are DuPont®-Danisco, Mezzoni Foods, Proteria, Cerelose and Third Wave Bioactive among others. All these players have the lion’s share in the cultured dextrose market, thus restricting the entry of start-ups in the cultured dextrose market. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Cultured Dextrose market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Cultured Dextrose market segments such as nature, type, application, and geographies.