Market Leader – Dewatering Equipment Market (Global Forecast to 2025)

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — The global dewatering equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2020 to USD 5.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. Rising environmental awareness and stringent regulatory laws regarding sludge disposal are expected to drive the dewatering equipment market.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Andritz AG (Austria), Veolia Environnement SA (France), HUBER SE (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi (Italy), Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan), Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (US), SUEZ (France), GEA (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Dewaco Ltd. (Finland), PHOENIX Process Equipment (US), Aqseptence Group (Germany), Flo Trend Systems, Inc. (US), Hiller GmbH (Germany), EMO (France), Kontek Ecology Systems Inc. (Canada), AES Arabia Ltd. (Saudi Arabia), ENCON Evaporators (US), Geofabrics Australasia Pty. Ltd. (Australia), and TenCate Geosynthetics Americas (US). are some of the leading players operating in the dewatering equipment market. These players have adopted the strategies of expansion, new product development, and joint ventures to enhance their position in the market.

Alfa Laval AB, in September 2019 launched its new ALDEC G3 VecFlow decanter centrifuge for sludge dewatering and thickening at the WEFTEC exhibition in Chicago, US. The new decanter centrifuge features the company’s unique VecFlow feed zone that reduces power consumption by 30% by reducing the turbulence of the systems by more than 80%, thus increasing separation performance. This product has been specifically designed for industrial and municipal wastewater treatment plants.

♦ Speak To Analyst – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=139515410

HUBER SE, in March 2020 expanded its footprint in the US with the opening of a new office and a production unit in Denver, North Carolina. The company has a presence in the US market since the 1980s. However, all the equipment was either imported or sold through third-party vendors. The company has been experiencing a yearly increase in order intake but, at the same time, facing local restrictions, such as the Buy American Act, which prompted the company to set up the new facility in Denver. This new unit includes over 44,000 sq. ft. of a manufacturing facility and will focus on producing the company’s screening and dewatering products, such as HUBER Wash Press WAP series.

Andritz Separation, in August 2019 a part of Andritz AG, developed the decanter centrifuge A10-4, for environmentally responsible tailings treatment. The company showcased this product at the EXPOSIBRAM 2019 (International Mining Exhibition and Congress) in Belo Horizonte (Brazil), one of the largest mining exhibitions in Latin America. This product can be used for all solid/liquid separation and dewatering of copper, lithium, coal, and potash tailings. This product launch helped widen the company’s offerings for the mining & minerals industry.

Contact –

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : +1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/