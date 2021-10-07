Pangea Announces Partnership with ARES PRISM

Johannesburg, South Africa, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Pangea Professional Services and ARES PRISM are excited to announce a new partnership. The partnership between Pangea Professional Services, a level 1 Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) company offering project services in Johannesburg, and ARES PRISM project controls software will provide the local market with digital platforms for project management and project control delivery.

ARES PRISM is used by project organizations around the globe to manage the complete project lifecycle delivering dependable forecasts, cost control, and performance measurement. The software brings comprehensive cost management and project controls to organizations in South Africa and across the continent, and hopes to continue to do so alongside Pangea Professional Services.

Pangea sought out a project management solution for one of their clients, and positioned ARES PRISM software as a tool that fit their needs. This interaction served as a catalyst for the exploration of a partnership between the two companies. The alliance will help Pangea customers gain greater visibility into their projects.

“We are truly excited to bring this delivery solution to more of the South African market, as well as the broader African market,” Trevor Govender, Managing Director of Pangea Professional Services, said. “The partnership with ARES PRISM gives us the capacity to execute projects that are normally reserved for large international companies.”

This partnership further demonstrates ARES PRISM’s commitment to delivering successful projects in South Africa and supporting broad-based black economic empowerment. This partnership aims to further facilitate infrastructure investment and development across the country and the continent.

“ARES is pleased with the new partnership and the possibilities that this collaboration brings to the African market,” Karl Vantine, Senior Vice President at ARES Project Management, LLC, said. “Pangea has a positive reputation and holds a leading position in the market for providing outstanding project controls and project support services, which will be further enhanced with the addition of ARES PRISM to their service offering.”

About Pangea Professional Services:

Pangea Professional Services consistently deliver high levels of service to clients by utilizing best practices and assigning the best talent to their clients, across the various market segments they operate in. Pangea implements innovative and practical solutions to solve project organization’s challenges through accredited training, planning, and resourcing. Learn more at www.pangea.co.za

About ARES PRISM:

ARES PRISM is an enterprise project controls software that manages the complete project lifecycle delivering dependable forecasts, cost control, and performance measurement. ARES PRISM is a scalable, robust and intuitive system that harnesses industry best practices and integrates all aspects of the project, including cost and schedule, change management, project estimating, earned value, contracts & procurement, and field progressing. Achieve superior project management with increased visibility and control, boosted accuracy and efficiency, and improved financial performance. Learn more at www.aresprism.com

Contact:

Tiffany Minegar

ARES PRISM

Building 1, Golder House,

Maxwell Office Park

Magwa Crescent West,

Waterfall City, Midrand,

South Africa

+27 (0)79 520 5457

prisminfo@aresprism.com