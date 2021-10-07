Types and Grades of High Tensile

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

High Tensile Fasteners Manufacturer In India

High Tensile Fasteners Manufacturer, High Tensile Bolts Stockist, High Tensile Nuts Supplier, High Tensile Screws Exporter – Ananka Fasteners

Ananka Fasteners is a leading High Tensile Fasteners Manufacturer in India, producing a wide range of high tensile fasteners in various sizes, grades, and scales. High Tensile Bolts / Nuts / Screws have higher tensile strength when compared to a regular bolt, nuts, or screw, they are much more popular due to their tensile strength and are used in various applications. Most of the high tensile bolts, screws, or fasteners that are available in the market are blackish-colored alloys.

High Tensile Bolts, Nuts Fasteners

There are many grades available, including 10.9, 8.8, DIN 933, and 12.9 grades. Many other standards exist, including IS1364, IS1363, DIN EN ISO 4014, and others. These standards specify fastener sizes ranging from 20mm to 100mm. The various varieties, such as the High Nut Bolt, are used for various purposes. Threads bind the nut bolts together.

The High Tensile Bolt is a bolt with high tensile strength. The composition of a material can vary depending on its grade. Because of their high tensile strength, the majority of these are chromium nickel and nickel-copper alloys. M8 High Tensile Bolts have an 8mm diameter and come in a variety of lengths and material grades. Please contact us for more details on the pricing and availability of these high-tensile fasteners.

Types Of High Tensile Bolts

HEX BOLTS, STUD BOLTS, ANCHOR BOLTS, EYE BOLTS, FLANGE BOLTS, SOCKET HED CAP SCREW, CSK, GRUB SCREW, HEXAGONAL HEAD BOLTS, ALLEN BOLTS, HUB BOLTS, T BOLTS, BENZO BOLTS, TRACK SHOE BOLTS.

Grades of High Tensile Bolts

High Tensile Grades 8.8 Bolts, High Tensile Grades 10.9 Bolts, High Tensile Grades 12.9 Bolts.

High Tensile Grades 8.8 Bolts

Ananka Fasteners Manufacturers, Suppliers & Stockist Exporter High Tensile Grades 8.8 Bolts in Mumbai, India.

High Tensile Fasteners Packaging and Delivery:-

High Tensile Fasteners Payment Modes: LC (Letter of Credit), TT (Telegraphic Transfer or Wire Transfer), Cheque and others.

High Tensile Fasteners Packaging: High Tensile Fasteners are packaged with caution and safety so they reach our client’s as well as he would expect. Packaging Charges Extra.

High Tensile Fasteners Port of Dispatch: Mumbai or Kalamboli ports in the Maharashtra state of India.

High Tensile Fasteners Tax: 18% GST.

For more details visit – High Tensile Fasteners Manufacturer In India