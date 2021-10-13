Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 13, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Augmented Reality (AR) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market witnesses a rise in CAGR during the forecast period. Augmented reality is a new technology that comprises represents a pictorial representation of computer graphics. AR is also termed as mixed reality that refers to multiple spectrum of virtual reality, telepresence and other technologies.

Key Players:

Acep TryLive

Blippar Ltd.

Daqri LLC

Google Inc.

Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.

Magic Leap, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Osterhout Design Group

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp

Total Immersion

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/augmented-reality-ar-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Virtual reality is a broad term used for computer generated 3D environment that enables a user to interact with artificial elements. At present, AR is considered as a technology encompassing virtual reality and telepresence. Under VR the environment is completely synthetic whereas in telepresence, the depiction is completely real and in AR, the real world is augmented with virtual things.

The key drivers for augmented reality market entail increase in healthcare devices and e-commerce. Rise in investment in the AR market along with proliferation of devices in the gaming and entertainment market contributes to the market enlargement. Technological advances and availability of creative workforce adds to the market growth during the forecast period.

Component Outlook:

Hardware

Software

Display Outlook:

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Head Mounted Display (HMD)

Smart Glass

Application Outlook:

Aerospace & defense

Medical

Gaming

Industrial

Automotive

E-commerce &Retail

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

APAC regions are projected to rise at a higher rate during the forecast period owing to technological inclination towards advanced technologies for vision and perception. Presence of major players contribute to the market growth. North American and European markets are likely to grow at a robust CAGR owing to presence of AR studios, technological revolution and advances in VFX technology.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/