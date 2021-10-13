Glycomics Market : Technological advancements in the field of pharmaceutical and biotechnology

Pune, India, 2021-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing research activities on glycomics, rising R&D investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, growth in the proteomics market. On the other hand, emerging countries such as India and China providing lucrative opportunities for players operating in this segment. However, the high cost of tools is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

According to the new market research report “Glycobiology / Glycomics Market by Product (Enzymes (Glycosyltransferase, Glycosidase), Instruments (Mass Spectrometry, Chromatography), Carbohydrates, Reagents & Chemicals), Application (Disease Diagnostics), End-User (Academic) -Global Forecasts to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2020 to 2025.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Glycobiology Market“

194 – Tables

29 – Figures

173 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132685525

The growth of this Glycomics Market is majorly driven by the increasing R&D expenditure and funding for proteomics and glycomics research, growth of the proteomics market, and technological advancements in glycomics instrumentation are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The enzymes segment accounted for the largest share of the Glycomics Market, by product, in 2019



The Glycobiology Market, by enzymes, has been categorized into five product segments, namely, enzymes, instruments, kits, carbohydrates, and reagents & chemicals. The enzymes segment is expected to dominate the market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the consumable nature of enzymes and their wide applications in a variety of R&D and drug discovery procedures.

Glycomics Market for drug discovery & development application is expected to grow at a high rate



By application, the market is segmented into drug discovery & development, disease diagnostics, and other applications. Drug discovery & development is the largest and the fastest-growing application segment in the Glycobiology Market, majorly due to the increasing R&D investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the growing number of drug discovery research activities in academic research institutes.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=132685525

North America is the largest regional market for glycomics products

The global Glycobiology Market is segmented into North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East and Africa). In 2020, North America is expected to dominate the global market, followed by Europe. The largest share of North America is mainly attributed to increasing funding on glycomics research, rising R&D expenditure for drug discovery & development, and the presence of all key players.

The prominent players operating in the Glycobiology Market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), New England Biolabs (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Takara Bio (Japan), S-BIO (subsidiary of Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Japan), Waters Corporation (US), Asparia Glycomics S.L. (Spain), Bio-Techne (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), RayBiotech (US), Z Biotech (US), Chemily Glycoscience (US), Dextra Laboratories (UK), Lectenz Bio (US), and Ludger Ltd. (UK).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:



Proteomics Market by Instrument (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Microfluidics, X-ray Crystallography), Reagents, Services & Software (Protein Identification, Characterization, Bioinformatics), Application – Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/proteomics-market-731.html

Mass Spectrometry Market by Platform (Hybrid Mass Spectrometry (Triple Quadrupole, QTOF, FTMS), Single Mass Spectrometry (Quadrupole, TOF, Ion Trap)), Application (Pharma & Biotech, Environmental & Food Testing) – Global Forecasts to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mass-spectrometry-market-437.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets™’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/glycobiology-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/glycobiology.asp