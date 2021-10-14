a1qa is on the way to GITEX Global 2021

Lakewood, USA, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — a1qa is participating in GITEX Global 2021 to discuss the importance of QA for up-to-date apps with IT peers operating across the globe. During the event, the a1qa team will interact with attendees to exchange its knowledge and to obtain new insights on innovations.

Held on October 17–21, GITEX Global 2021 is the tech convention uniting C-level reps, IT managers, and other specialists to communicate on the most relevant issues regarding technologies, including AI, 5G, big data, and some more.

At the booth CC1-M17, the a1qa specialists are providing QA solutions on how QA helps release high-quality IT products faster while winning the competition in the IT market.

a1qa’s team is open to talk on the most common topics related to QA:

– Building a robust QA strategy to accelerate time to market, mitigate business risks, and reduce QA costs

– Finding the most suitable QA approaches to make testing processes more efficient

– Applying QA best practices to achieve desired business outcomes

– And some more.

For those who won’t be able to meet us during the event, the a1qa team will be staying in Dubai till 22 October and would gladly discuss issues concerning quality assurance over a cup of tea or coffee in the city center.

“Companies are still looking for ways to digitize key parts of their business using embedded software, AI, big data which triggers exceptional care about software quality. It’s a way better to drive the use of innovation than to be driven by it, right?

Inclusive quality engineering within the overall development process brings confidence in releasing bugless products. And I’m inviting you to join the a1qa team at GITEX Global 2021 and discuss how to make advantage of this journey and achieve quality at speed with next-gen QA,” Dima Tish, Head of global business development at a1qa, expressed his thoughts.

About a1qa

With 18+ years in SQA, a1qa supports global clients, including companies from the F500 list, across a variety of industries while providing them with next-gen QA services. Having 800+ QA engineers, a1qa has already served 800+ customers while having successfully completed 1,500 projects. 10+ in-house CoEs and R&Ds help the company expand its QA arsenal while applying QA best practices. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.

Contact:

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 208 816 7320

United States:

3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235

+1 720 207 5122

start@a1qa.com

Check out more information about a1qa on the website.