Two Paintings by British Equestrian Artist Sir Alfred James Munnings Bring A Combined $662,500 at Andrew Jones Auctions

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Fine art, Chinese porcelain and fine silver were standout highlights in the online-only ‘White Glove’ auction of the collection of Lady Victoria White held October 10th by Andrew Jones Auctions. A pair of paintings by the acclaimed British equestrian artist Sir Alfred James Munnings sold for a combined $662,500 in a sale that grossed nearly $1.8 million.

All prices quoted in this report are inclusive of the buyer’s premium.

The oil on canvas by Munnings (1878-1959), titled The Kilkenny Horse Fair (1922), measuring 20 inches by 24 inches, sailed past its pre-sale estimate of $200,000-$300,000 to knock down for $500,000; while another oil on canvas, titled Making a Polo Ground at Princemere, 25 ¼ inches by 30 ¼ inches, changed hands for $162,500 against a pre-sale estimate of $100,000-$150,000.

On the other end of the artistic spectrum, a unique screen print by Andy Warhol titled $(1): one plate, (1982) realized $93,750; two large scale lithographs from Robert Longo’s Men in the Cities series, titled Ellen (1999) and Joseph (2000) sold for $62,500 and $52,500 respectively; and Portrait of a seated woman with a parasol (1919), by Jean Gabriel Domergue, hit $35,000.

“The reception the Lady Victoria White collection garnered was enthusiastic and far reaching,” said Andrew Jones, President and CEO of Andrew Jones Auctions. “The auction was a chronology of the cultivation of Lady White’s tastes and passions, with remarkable works in many genres and periods. It is best described as English country house meets California chic.”

Blue and white porcelain stole the day in the Chinese works of art section with a Transitional / Kangxi brush pot, formerly in the collection of Arne Schlesch, realizing $40,000, and an elegant sleeve vase making $25,000. Fine decorative arts saw a pair of George III sterling silver wine coolers from 1798, bearing the arms of Drummond of Perthshire, Scotland, achieved $37,500.

A bronze model of a cowboy before his horse titled The Makings by Mahonri Mackintosh Young gaveled for $22,500, while a striking modernist brass mask of a woman by Franz Hagenauer knocked down for $21,250. The porcelain and glassware, furniture, books and garden furniture by Brown Jordan, Michael Taylor and Rose Tarlow gave eager buyers a well-rounded selection.

Andrew Jones Auctions will host Part I of a series of auctions for the John Nelson collection on October 24th. This string of sales will be a celebration of the unerring eye of John Nelson, a man considered by many to be a design and antiques institution for over fifty years—as well as the man behind the eponymous John Nelson Antiques on La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The John Nelson collection features Chinese porcelain, paintings, French decorative arts, sculpture, antiquities, Grand Tour objects and furniture from all over Europe. Of course, mirrors and chandeliers, two of Mr. Nelson’s passions, will also be included in the sale. “John Nelson was not only a client, but he was also a close personal friend for years,” Mr. Jones pointed out.

Part 1 of the John Nelson collection will include a magnificent pair of Italian carved marble life size dogs (estimate: $20,000-$30,00) that will greet clients at the front door during the preview, guarding over a treasure trove of art and antiques, including a monumental pair of Irish George II giltwood mirrors formerly in the collection of William Myron Keck (estimate: $10,000-$15,000).

Also sold will be a Louis XV style gilt bronze parquetry bureau plat (estimate: $7,000-$9,000), an 18th century German Baroque marquetry bureau cabinet (estimate: $8,000-$12,000), a 19th century Continental scagliola inset gilt bronze mounted mahogany center table (estimate: $2,000-$4,000), and Grand Tour bronze figures, an athlete and Spinario (each estimate: $4,000-$6,000).

A favorite of John’s is an elegant Baltic gilt bronze and cut-glass chandelier (estimate: $15,000-$20,000) and a charming Louis XV style gilt bronze boar form mantel clock (estimate: $3,000-$5,000). Fine art will be led by a captivating scene of the preparation of Noah’s Ark, featuring many exotic beasts done in the manner of Jakob Bogdani (1658-1724) (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).

A spokesperson for John Nelson Antiques commented, “The choice of which auction house to handle John’s estate was relatively easy. We have worked with Andrew Jones for nearly twenty years and his professionalism, knowledge and attention to detail have been invaluable to our business. He has been a trusted colleague and a good friend. We are delighted to be working with Andrew in bringing the nearly sixty years of John Nelson’s life’s work to the auction world.”

Internet bidding will be facilitated by AndrewJonesAuctions.com, Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Absentee bids will also be accepted. Safe, physically distanced previews will be held by appointment only at the Andrew Jones Auctions gallery, located at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. To schedule a preview appointment, call (213) 748-8008.

To learn more about Andrew Jones Auctions and Part 1 of the John Nelson collection slated for October 24th, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently. They can be reached by phone at (213) 748-8008, or via email at info@andrewjonesauctions.com.

