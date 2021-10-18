According to the recent study the LED video wall market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10%-12% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for LED displays due low energy consumption and better display.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in LED video wall market by product type (direct view video wall, indoor led video wall, and blended projection video wall), technology (hardware, software, and network), end use Industry (educational institute, media & advertising, transportation, sports, banking, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW)).

“Media and advertising market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the LED video wall market is segmented into educational institute, media and advertising, transportation, sports, banking, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the media and advertising market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to the increasing use of video wall in advertising.

“Europe will dominate the LED video wall market in near future”

Europe is expected to be the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of sporting events, live concerts, and corporate exhibitions in this region.

Major players of LED video wall market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Delta Electronics Inc., Planar (Leyard Company), DynaScan Technology, Inc. is among the major LED video wall providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.